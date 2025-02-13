Edit Mockupploypalyn5SaveSaveEdit Mockuphome decor mockuproom mockupmid centurymockup couchfurniture mockupwhite furniture isolatedhome decorarm sofaModern sofa psd living room furniture mockupMorePremium imageInfoPSDJPEGPSD 4722 x 3148 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4722 x 3148 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarVelvet sofa mockup element, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689010/velvet-sofa-mockup-element-customizable-designView licenseWhite couch mockup, home decor psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701717/white-couch-mockup-home-decor-psdView licenseVelvet sofa mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689603/velvet-sofa-mockup-editable-designView licenseMid century modern sofa psd living room furniture mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3348823/premium-photo-psd-arm-sofa-comfy-couchView licenseLiving room wall mockup, minimal interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8398202/living-room-wall-mockup-minimal-interiorView licenseVelvet sofa collage element imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715021/velvet-sofa-collage-element-imageView licenseGreen home decor Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711137/green-home-decor-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMid century modern sofa psd living room furniture mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3345645/premium-photo-psd-green-couch-arm-sofa-comfyView licenseModern furniture Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9369497/modern-furniture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRetro wall mockup psd living room interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3348805/premium-photo-psd-rug-mockup-couch-sofa-wallView licenseStylish living room poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764450/stylish-living-room-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBlack leather sofa mockup psd in the living roomhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3102166/premium-psd-home-decoration-living-room-mockupView licenseLiving room wall mockup, editable modern interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891694/living-room-wall-mockup-editable-modern-interiorView licenseGallery wall mockup psd hanging in retro room home decor interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3341390/premium-photo-psd-cushion-mockup-parquet-palm-treeView licenseEditable retro living room mockup, home interior designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9580601/editable-retro-living-room-mockup-home-interior-designView licenseVelvet sofa png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8715022/velvet-sofa-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseSale Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835218/sale-instagram-story-templateView licenseGreen mid century modern sofa living room furniturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3348825/free-photo-image-arm-sofa-comfy-couchView licensePhoto frame mockup, editable modern luxury living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8891138/photo-frame-mockup-editable-modern-luxury-living-room-wallView licenseGreen mid century modern sofa living room furniturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3345646/free-photo-image-arm-sofa-comfy-couchView licenseMinimal living Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835371/minimal-living-instagram-story-templateView licenseGallery wall mockup psd hanging in retro room home decor interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3348807/premium-photo-psd-frame-mockup-living-roomView licenseCushion cover mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10108609/cushion-cover-mockup-editable-designView licenseSale Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14904577/sale-instagram-story-templateView licenseModern furniture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11764364/modern-furniture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGallery wall mockup psd hanging in retro room home decor interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3342889/premium-photo-psd-plant-interior-retro-decorativeView licenseDull red cozy armchair png mockup element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13705115/dull-red-cozy-armchair-png-mockup-element-editable-designView licenseModern furniture Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14958896/modern-furniture-instagram-post-templateView licensePhoto frame editable mockup, realistic interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12120837/photo-frame-editable-mockup-realistic-interiorView licenseMinimal living Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14903816/minimal-living-instagram-story-templateView licenseAn empty room Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887555/empty-room-instagram-post-templateView licenseSofa mockup psd in classic stylehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717735/sofa-mockup-psd-classic-styleView licenseGreen cozy sofa mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13711156/green-cozy-sofa-mockup-editable-designView licenseModern sofa psd mockup living room furniturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705068/modern-sofa-psd-mockup-living-room-furnitureView licenseLiving room picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13712145/living-room-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseMid century modern sofa png mockup living room furniturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3348824/free-illustration-png-mockup-sofa-furnitureView licensePhoto frame editable mockup, wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12497604/photo-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorView licenseGray tuxedo sofa mockup psd living room furniturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3343200/premium-photo-psd-arm-sofa-comfy-couchView licenseLiving room interior mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748739/living-room-interior-mockup-editable-designView licenseGreen tuxedo sofa mockup psd living room furniturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3344168/premium-photo-psd-arm-sofa-bold-color-comfyView license