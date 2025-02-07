Edit ImageCropTonSaveSaveEdit Imagedrawing patternstationery graphictransparent pngpngpapersticky noteleavestapeTaped paper note png sticker, transparent backgroundMorePremium imageInfoPNGLow Resolution 800 x 572 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4146 x 2962 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFreeFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosDesignsSimilarTaped paper note mockup element, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698899/taped-paper-note-mockup-element-customizable-designView licenseTaped paper note collage element imagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8716090/taped-paper-note-collage-element-imageView licenseTaped paper note mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703821/taped-paper-note-mockup-editable-designView licenseCute paper note mockup psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8714965/cute-paper-note-mockup-psdView licenseColorful square background, plant doodles and paper cut editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10170340/colorful-square-background-plant-doodles-and-paper-cut-editable-designView licenseWhite lined pattern paper with leaves shadow on a wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2410958/free-photo-image-sticky-notes-tape-paper-postcardView licensePlant doodles, purple background with grid paper notehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169890/plant-doodles-purple-background-with-grid-paper-noteView licenseWhite lined pattern paper with leaves shadow on a wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2409162/free-photo-image-postcard-tape-paper-shadowView licensePink desktop wallpaper, pastel paper note with cute doodles, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10170030/pink-desktop-wallpaper-pastel-paper-note-with-cute-doodles-editable-designView licenseWhite lined pattern paper with leaves shadow on a wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2409161/premium-photo-psd-taped-sticky-notes-note-announcementView licensePlant collage elements set on black background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194002/plant-collage-elements-set-black-background-editable-designView licenseWhite lined pattern paper with leaves shadow on a wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2410929/premium-photo-psd-note-letter-sticky-notesView licenseCute memo note, memphis background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169877/cute-memo-note-memphis-background-editable-designView licenseBlank paper with leaves shadow on a wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2411077/free-illustration-png-tape-sticky-note-shadowView licenseColorful iPhone wallpaper, green background with cute doodleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10170356/colorful-iphone-wallpaper-green-background-with-cute-doodlesView licenseRed lined notepaper journal sticker vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2390991/free-illustration-vector-blank-space-clipartView licenseSquare elements, cute paper note on pink backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10170032/square-elements-cute-paper-note-pink-backgroundView licenseTurquoise lined hole punched notepaper sticker vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2390887/free-illustration-vector-light-blue-note-blank-spaceView licensePastel green paper note, flower doodlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10170296/pastel-green-paper-note-flower-doodleView licenseBrown lined notepaper journal sticker vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2390783/free-illustration-vector-washi-tape-note-sticker-scrapbookView licenseCute memo note pink background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10170035/cute-memo-note-pink-background-editable-designView licenseGray lined notepaper journal sticker vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2390917/free-illustration-vector-beige-background-blank-spaceView licenseBlack grid paper note sticker on yellow backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169879/black-grid-paper-note-sticker-yellow-backgroundView licenseGrayish blue lined notepaper journal sticker vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2400240/free-illustration-vector-scrapbook-blank-notepaper-journal-sticker-design-element-washiView licenseSquare elements, circle paper note on green backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169902/square-elements-circle-paper-note-green-backgroundView licenseTurquoise lined hole punched notepaper sticker vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2390866/free-illustration-vector-blank-space-blueView licensePaper note sticker set, cute plant and flower doodles, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10194000/paper-note-sticker-set-cute-plant-and-flower-doodles-editable-designView licenseRed lined notepaper journal sticker vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2391006/free-illustration-vector-sticky-notes-blank-spaceView licensePlant square design, colorful editable plant illustration on pastel backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10170316/plant-square-design-colorful-editable-plant-illustration-pastel-backgroundView licenseGrayish blue lined notepaper journal sticker vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2400234/free-illustration-vector-washi-tape-blank-spaceView licenseCute memo note, green memphis background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169905/cute-memo-note-green-memphis-background-editable-designView licenseBrown lined notepaper journal sticker vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2390819/free-illustration-vector-sticky-note-beige-backgroundView licenseGreen landscape background, simple plant doodleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10170318/green-landscape-background-simple-plant-doodlesView licenseGray lined notepaper journal sticker vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2390945/free-illustration-vector-sticky-notes-writing-pattern-scrapbookView licensePastel editable elements, rectangle sticky note on blue backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10170282/pastel-editable-elements-rectangle-sticky-note-blue-backgroundView licenseWhite paper with dried twigs on a concrete wall design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2410812/free-illustration-png-paper-mockup-leaves-shadow-beigeView licenseCute desktop wallpaper, pastel paper note with star doodle, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10169876/cute-desktop-wallpaper-pastel-paper-note-with-star-doodle-editable-designView licenseBlank white paper with palm leaves shadow on a two tone wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2410858/free-photo-image-paper-shadow-business-cardView licenseBlue square background, cute simple doodles, editable elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10170359/blue-square-background-cute-simple-doodles-editable-elementsView licenseBlank paper with leaves shadow on a wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2417278/free-illustration-png-mockup-posterView license