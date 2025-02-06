Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagetransparent pngpngleafcollagenaturedesignbotanicalcollage elementsRose leaf png sticker, transparent backgroundMoreFree for Personal and Business useInfoThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGLow Resolution 800 x 571 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3653 x 2609 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAutumn aesthetic frame, leaf branch and butterfly collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242855/autumn-aesthetic-frame-leaf-branch-and-butterfly-collage-editable-designView licenseRose leaf collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8716125/rose-leaf-collage-element-psdView licenseTropical palm tree png, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259397/tropical-palm-tree-png-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseLeaf bud png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8698926/leaf-bud-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseFresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346678/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseYellow autumn leaf png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695150/png-sticker-leafView licenseTropical palm trees background, leaf illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243668/tropical-palm-trees-background-leaf-illustration-editable-designView licenseOrange leaf png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8178098/orange-leaf-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseFresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9362109/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePng leaf sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627221/png-leaf-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseAutumn aesthetic frame, leaf branch and butterfly collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241980/autumn-aesthetic-frame-leaf-branch-and-butterfly-collage-editable-designView licenseRose leaf isolated designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8634261/rose-leaf-isolated-designView licenseAutumn aesthetic frame, leaf branch and butterfly collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9242822/autumn-aesthetic-frame-leaf-branch-and-butterfly-collage-editable-designView licenseGreen leaf png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7909965/green-leaf-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseTropical palm trees background, botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9261608/tropical-palm-trees-background-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseYellow leaf png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8178095/yellow-leaf-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseTropical palm trees background, botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260378/tropical-palm-trees-background-botanical-border-editable-designView licensePerilla leaf png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829989/perilla-leaf-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseTropical palm trees background, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212198/tropical-palm-trees-background-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseGarden rose png sticker, vintage illustration set, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6164481/png-flower-stickerView licenseTropical palm leaf note paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260432/tropical-palm-leaf-note-paper-collage-editable-designView licenseVintage botanical png sticker, flower & leaf illustrations sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6153847/png-flower-stickerView licenseAutumn aesthetic frame, leaf branch and butterfly collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241758/autumn-aesthetic-frame-leaf-branch-and-butterfly-collage-editable-designView licenseClover leaf png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7671919/clover-leaf-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseTropical palm leaf png note paper collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259398/tropical-palm-leaf-png-note-paper-collage-editable-designView licenseGreen leaf png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8343195/green-leaf-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licensePalm trees pattern background, black and gold illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8770985/palm-trees-pattern-background-black-and-gold-illustration-editable-designView licenseGarden rose png sticker, vintage illustration set, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6153817/png-flower-stickerView licenseTropical palm trees background, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260966/tropical-palm-trees-background-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseVintage leaf png illustration sticker, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9098863/png-sticker-vintageView licenseTropical palm trees background, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9222528/tropical-palm-trees-background-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseAutumn leaf png sticker, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151785/autumn-leaf-png-sticker-transparent-backgroundView licenseTropical palm trees background, botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9260971/tropical-palm-trees-background-botanical-border-editable-designView licenseVintage leaf png illustration sticker, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9098860/png-sticker-vintageView licenseTropical palm trees background, botanical border, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212870/tropical-palm-trees-background-botanical-border-editable-designView licensePng aesthetic flowers background, nature transparent designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6104906/png-flower-aesthetic-stickerView licenseFresh air, cloud and leaf editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346784/fresh-air-cloud-and-leaf-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVintage Shellflower png illustration sticker, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082695/png-flower-stickerView licenseBridal shower poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522644/bridal-shower-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePng aesthetic flowers background, nature transparent designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6104706/png-flower-aesthetic-stickerView license