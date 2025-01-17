Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagemanhattan bridgeblack and whiteplymouthvintage photoold streetsmarine vintagevintagemanhattanManhattan Bridge, made March 23rd, 1909. Marine terminal at Main and Plymouth Streets in foreground; bridge under construction in background. Original image cropped slightly.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 723 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3744 x 2256 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPhoto location Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443789/photo-location-instagram-post-templateView licenseVancouver Burrard Street Bridgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4022203/vancouver-burrard-street-bridgeFree Image from public domain licenseNew York city Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443051/new-york-city-instagram-post-templateView licenseDowntown Core Area of Portland, after 7 P.M. on November 2 1973, During the State's Energy Crisis with Few Commercial and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802617/photo-image-light-water-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseArchitecture summit Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443677/architecture-summit-instagram-post-templateView licenseKoper.. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3294862/free-photo-image-airfield-airport-architectureFree Image from public domain licenseUrban lifestyle poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243294/urban-lifestyle-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licensePASSAT SPRING Container Ship. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4026188/photo-image-water-city-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseUrban lifestyle flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243285/urban-lifestyle-flyer-template-editableView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6055394/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseNew York Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443038/new-york-instagram-post-templateView licenseBreakwater, New Plymouth by Muir and Moodiehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9897764/breakwater-new-plymouth-muir-and-moodieFree Image from public domain licenseTravel vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177681/travel-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePamir barque berthed at New Plymouth wharf by Eric Lee Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9859918/pamir-barque-berthed-new-plymouth-wharf-eric-lee-johnsonFree Image from public domain licenseCity vlog flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243272/city-vlog-flyer-template-editableView licenseStreet scene in east Las Vegas, May 1972. Photographer: O'Rear, Charles. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799902/photo-image-light-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain licenseCity vlog poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243293/city-vlog-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseOriginal public domain image from Wikimedia Commonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3303310/free-photo-image-vieux-montreal-architecture-banisterFree Image from public domain licenseUrban lifestyle Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243312/urban-lifestyle-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseUSS Hershel “Woody” Williams Tour 2021https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8753861/uss-hershel-woody-williams-tour-2021Free Image from public domain licenseUrban lifestyle email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243317/urban-lifestyle-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Titanic ready for launch. The ship was constructed on Queen's Island, now known as the Titanic Quarter, in Belfast…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718149/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-waterFree Image from public domain licenseExperience America poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243304/experience-america-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseNew York Skyline from Staten Island Ferry 05/1973. Photographer: Tress, Arthur. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8803257/photo-image-water-vintage-cityFree Image from public domain licenseExperience America flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243290/experience-america-flyer-template-editableView licenseCauseway Bay Typhoon Shelter.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4024191/causeway-bay-typhoon-shelterFree Image from public domain licenseTeam leader recruiting post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177678/team-leader-recruiting-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseKiukiang, Kiangsi province, China. Photograph, 1981, from a negative by John Thomson, ca. 1870.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14003128/photo-image-art-sky-waterFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness meeting Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590046/business-meeting-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6052545/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge background, Van Gogh art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055846/manhattan-bridge-background-van-gogh-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6049619/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseManhattan Bridge, Van Gogh's art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055847/manhattan-bridge-van-goghs-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseANTWERP BRIDGE. CONTAINER SHIP. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4024695/photo-image-water-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCity vlog Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243310/city-vlog-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6055041/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseExperience America email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9243322/experience-america-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licenseOld Putney Bridge by Henry W Taunthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14319926/old-putney-bridge-henry-tauntFree Image from public domain licenseCity tour Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10180366/city-tour-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseAngelic Zephyr. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4024209/photo-image-water-city-buildingFree Image from public domain license