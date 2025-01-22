Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagenasaairplanecaliforniaair forcepublic domain airplaneairplane cockpitpublic domainjet aircraftThe SR-71B Blackbird, flown by the Dryden Flight Research Center as NASA 831, slices across the snow-covered southern Sierra Nevada Mountains of California after being refueled by an Air Force tanker during a 1994 flight. SR-71B was the trainer version of the SR-71. 