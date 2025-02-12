Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imageworld war 2redww2wwiiwarmilitaryblack and whitepublic domain historicalA LCVP (Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel) from the U.S. Coast Guard-manned USS Samuel Chase disembarks troops of Company A, 16th Infantry, 1st Infantry Division (the Big Red One) wading onto the Fox Green section of Omaha Beach (Calvados, Basse-Normandie, France) on the morning of June 6, 1944. American soldiers encountered the newly formed German 352nd Division when landing. 