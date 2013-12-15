Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imageconcert halltheaterpianistnew york cityopera houseoperaconcertstageThe former Metropolitan Opera House (39th St) in New York City. A full house, seen from the rear of the stage, at the Metropolitan Opera House for a concert by pianist Josef Hofmann, November 28, 1937.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business useEditorialPublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 728 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2886 x 1750 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCommodity trading Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11917759/commodity-trading-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5943020/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseDoing business abroad Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11917761/doing-business-abroad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCinema architecture auditorium buildinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14828646/cinema-architecture-auditorium-buildingView licenseVisit Australia Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12985701/visit-australia-facebook-post-templateView licenseLuciano Pavarotti, opera star by Bernard Gotfryd (1924-2016).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6308045/luciano-pavarotti-opera-star-bernard-gotfryd-1924-2016Free Image from public domain licenseSightseeing iPhone wallpaper, editable travel remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322840/sightseeing-iphone-wallpaper-editable-travel-remix-designView licenseOpera performance auditorium light stage.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13885537/opera-performance-auditorium-light-stageView licenseEditable traveler background, lifestyle collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725431/editable-traveler-background-lifestyle-collage-remixView licenseShiny theater auditorium lighting indoors.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14646201/shiny-theater-auditorium-lighting-indoorsView licenseSightseeing, editable travel sticker collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8043486/sightseeing-editable-travel-sticker-collage-element-remixView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5943739/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseOpera night editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621929/opera-night-editable-poster-templateView licenseAuditorium theater stage adult.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12201271/photo-image-person-woman-lampView licenseFamous travel landmarks background, creative collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8859878/famous-travel-landmarks-background-creative-collage-editable-designView licensePNG Woman playing piano on stage.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18617170/png-woman-playing-piano-stageView licenseTravel blogger, lifestyle collage remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314238/travel-blogger-lifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseRows of red seats in a theaterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15503482/rows-red-seats-theaterView licenseSightseeing iPhone wallpaper, editable travel remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8314253/sightseeing-iphone-wallpaper-editable-travel-remix-designView licenseStage auditorium lighting chair.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12349392/image-person-cartoon-musicView licenseFamous travel landmarks background, creative collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8859855/famous-travel-landmarks-background-creative-collage-editable-designView licenseMain stage of the Palais Garnier, Paris. Free public domain CC0 image.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6043139/photo-image-public-domain-art-roomFree Image from public domain licenseSightseeing, travel lifestyle collage remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322784/sightseeing-travel-lifestyle-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseOrchestra performing under dramatic lighting, desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18117087/orchestra-performing-under-dramatic-lighting-desktop-wallpaperView licenseSightseeing, editable travel sticker collage element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322829/sightseeing-editable-travel-sticker-collage-element-remixView licenseUnited Nations Security Council Meeting on the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treatyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4046388/photo-image-wood-people-tableFree Image from public domain licenseCity landmarks collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8859882/city-landmarks-collage-editable-designView licenseDec. 15, 2013https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4049984/dec-15-2013Free Image from public domain licenseTravel collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8859857/travel-collage-editable-designView licenseEmpty opera house ballroom stage architecturehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13008780/empty-opera-house-ballroom-stage-architecture-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseEditable sightseeing, lifestyle collage remix backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8322675/editable-sightseeing-lifestyle-collage-remix-backgroundView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5959844/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseVisit Las Vegas Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12986530/visit-las-vegas-facebook-post-templateView licenseRita Ora and The American Family Choir perform during the annual "Christmas in Washington" taping at the National Building…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050183/photo-image-people-room-cityFree Image from public domain licenseOpera night blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621930/opera-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePresident Barack Obama delivers remarks at the UNGA Climate Summit 2014 in the General Assembly Hall at the United Nations…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050007/photo-image-people-room-schoolFree Image from public domain licenseOpera night Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12621928/opera-night-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseSydney Opera House, NSW, Australia. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6020772/photo-image-background-aesthetic-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseOpera night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377307/opera-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSydney Opera House, NSW, Australia. Free public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6017991/photo-image-background-aesthetic-public-domainFree Image from public domain license