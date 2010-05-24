Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagehomenatural disasters10public domain tornadooklahomadestroyeddesign resourcepublicOklahoma County, OK, May 24, 2010 -- Little remains of a home destroyed by one of the 22 confirmed tornadoes that swept across eastern Oklahoma on May 10. The powerful storms produced the fourth largest single-day outbreak in the state's history. 