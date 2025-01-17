Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagekorean warkorearefugee boatdestruction warblack and white photographyfleeingkorea public domainpyongyang"Flight of Refugees Across Wrecked Bridge in Korea", photograph of refugees fleeing Pyongyang during the Korean War across a destroyed bridge over the Taedong River. 