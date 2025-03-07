rawpixel
God the Father with Angels, medallion, ceiling of the Stanza dell'Incendio di Borgo, Vatican City
god the fathergodsincendiovaticanpietro peruginoceiling paintingpublic domain god the fatherdell arte
