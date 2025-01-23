Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagemilky waygalaxygalaxy public domainspiral galaxystarsspacespiralastronomyThe spiral galaxy Messier 81 is tilted at an oblique angle on to our line of sight, giving a "birds-eye view" of the spiral structure. The galaxy is similar to our Milky Way, but our favorable view provides a better picture of the typical architecture of spiral galaxies. A bright image of Milky Way galaxy in outer space. 