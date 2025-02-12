Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imageworld war 2ruinsww2warwar ruinsslumworld war 2dwwii"Infantrymen of the 255th Infantry Regiment move down a street in Waldenburg to hunt out the Hun after a recent raid by 63rd Division".Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 981 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2412 x 2949 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640659/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseAftermath of the British bombing raid of 3 and 4 April 1945 that destroyed the Boelcke-Kaserne (Boelcke Barracks) located in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718488/photo-image-rose-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseThanks for serving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640984/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. Army soldiers on Bougainville (one of the Solomon Islands) in World War II. Japanese forces tried infiltrating the U.S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717960/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseWorld War II poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443655/world-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseA LCVP (Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel) from the U.S. Coast Guard-manned USS Samuel Chase disembarks troops of Company A…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717891/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-beachFree Image from public domain licensePoetry quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631455/poetry-quote-facebook-story-templateView license"Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. A small boat rescues a seaman from the 31,800 ton USS West Virginia (BB-48), which is burning in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718515/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWar poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21288641/war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseArizona (BB39) port bow, before being modernized at Norfolk Naval Shipyard between May 1929 and January 1930https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718113/photo-image-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641208/d-day-invasion-poster-templateView license56th Evacuation Hospital after German shelling. Picture caption and copyright information stamped on verso. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763772/photo-image-people-italyFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639999/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license"USS Bunker Hill (CV-17) hit by two Kamikazes in 30 seconds on 11 May 1945 off Kyushu. Dead-372. Wounded-264., 1943 - 1958"…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718235/photo-image-vintage-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639784/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe USS Arizona (BB-39) burning after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, 7 December 1941. USS Arizona sunk at en:Pearl…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718114/photo-image-vintage-smoke-fireFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640941/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseA wounded American soldier is loaded into a medic half-track (1944). Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8763814/photo-image-books-posters-mapsFree Image from public domain licenseHistory & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630909/history-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseWorld War II, vintage photography template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21790346/world-war-ii-vintage-photography-template-designView licensePositive & inspirational quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630172/positive-inspirational-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseAerial bombing of Barcelona, 17 March 1938, by the Italian air force.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718057/photo-image-vintage-smokes-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStop war Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640328/stop-war-instagram-post-templateView licenseSafety Garb for Women Workers, ca. 1943. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765760/photo-image-vintage-women-personFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640807/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseA LCVP (Landing Craft, Vehicle, Personnel) from the U.S. Coast Guard-manned USS Samuel Chase disembarks troops of the U.S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717871/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-beachFree Image from public domain licenseHistory quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631454/history-quote-facebook-story-templateView license"V.J." Day - Jackson Square Oak Ridge War Endshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8736487/vj-day-jackson-square-oak-ridge-war-endsFree Image from public domain licenseRemembering our soldiers Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639139/remembering-our-soldiers-instagram-post-templateView licenseCapt. Lowell H. Smith and Lt. John P. Richter performing the first aerial refueling on 27 June 1923. The DH-4B biplane…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718030/photo-image-vintage-airplane-skiesFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641405/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseNazi railroad yards at Siena are knocked out. On the alternate line from Pisa and Florence south to Rome, the Siena yards…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718559/photo-image-smoke-public-domain-lineFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639736/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseBattered religious figures stand watch on a hill above a tattered valley. Nagasaki, Japan. September 24, 1945, 6 weeks after…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717984/photo-image-vintage-mountain-historyFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641433/d-day-heroes-poster-templateView licenseAtomic bombing of Nagasaki on August 9, 1945.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717968/atomic-bombing-nagasaki-august-1945Free Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14638668/d-day-anniversary-poster-templateView licenseA-Bomb. LB (Little Boy) unit on trailer cradle in pit on Tinian island, before being loaded into Enola Gay's bomb bay. [Note…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717972/photo-image-vintage-hand-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseD-day anniversary Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640607/d-day-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView licenseWar, vintage photography template designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21790298/war-vintage-photography-template-designView license