Stratocumulus clouds above the northwestern Pacific Ocean, about 460 miles east of northern Honshu, Japan. This is a descending pass with a panoramic view looking southeast in late afternoon light with the terminator (upper left). The cloud pattern is typical for this part of the world. The low clouds carry cold air over a warmer sea with no discernable storm pattern. ISS Crew Earth Observations: ISS034-E-016601 Identification Mission ISS034 (Expedition 34) Roll E Frame 016601 Camera Camera Focal Length 24 mm Camera Nikon D3S Quality Percentage of Cloud Cover 76-100% Nadir What is Nadir? Date 2013-01-04 Time 05:56:04
