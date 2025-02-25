Edit ImageCrop195SaveSaveEdit Imagevintagepublic domainblack and whitealonewomanphotographwoman underwaterfloatingUnderwater view of a woman, wearing a long gown, floating in water. Photograph by Toni Frissell at Weeki Wachee Springs, Florida, USA, 1947.Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons 