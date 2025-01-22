Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageworld trade centerseptember 11new yorkcity aerialhistoricalaerial viewusapublic domainRemains of the World Trade Center complex in downtown New York City, United States, after the September 11 attacks. Image taken by NOAA's Cessna Citation Jet on September 23, 2001, from an altitude of 3,300 ft (1,005 m) using a Leica/LH systems RC30 camera.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 9372 x 9372 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDisaster relief Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777363/disaster-relief-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City. 