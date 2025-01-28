Edit ImageCrop21SaveSaveEdit Imagespacepublic domainsaturngalaxyplanetsunastronomysolar eclipseSaturn eclipsing the sun, seen from behind from the Cassini orbiter. The image is a composite assembled from images taken by the Cassini spacecraft on 15 September, 2006. 