New York, N.Y. (Sept. 14, 2001) – What is left of the south tower of the World Trade Center in New York City, stands like a…
Rescue officer carrying a hose during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978711/photo-image-paper-smoke-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978677/photo-image-smoke-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Collapsed buildings in the World Financial Center during the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978712/photo-image-paper-smoke-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Rescue officers wearing N95 mask during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978604/photo-image-paper-face-mask-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978685/photo-image-paper-smoke-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978611/photo-image-mask-smoke-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978707/photo-image-smoke-people-fireFree Image from public domain license
Smoke and debris in the air while rescue operations are being carried out during the September 11 terrorist attack on the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978620/photo-image-smoke-people-waterFree Image from public domain license
New York City firefighters after 9/11 attacks NEW YORK — New York City firefighters take a much needed break during…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4030877/photo-image-people-construction-manFree Image from public domain license
Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978608/photo-image-smoke-people-waterFree Image from public domain license
Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978690/photo-image-smoke-people-cityFree Image from public domain license
Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978709/photo-image-paper-smoke-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978616/photo-image-smoke-people-waterFree Image from public domain license
The September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City. Courtesy of the Prints and Photographs Division…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978704/photo-image-tree-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Rescue officer carrying the American flag during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978708/photo-image-smoke-person-cityFree Image from public domain license
Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978681/photo-image-mask-smoke-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Rescue officers ceasing the fire during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978610/photo-image-smoke-people-waterFree Image from public domain license
Rescue officers ceasing the fire during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978601/photo-image-smoke-people-waterFree Image from public domain license
Rescue officer carrying an axe during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978599/photo-image-paper-face-mask-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Search & rescue operations near collapsed buildings during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3978584/photo-image-smoke-people-cityFree Image from public domain license