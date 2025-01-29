Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageworld trade centerbuildingdestroyed buildingnavycity destroydestroyedamongnew yorkNew York, N.Y. (Sept. 14, 2001) – What is left of the south tower of the World Trade Center in New York City, stands like a tombstone among the debris and devastation caused by the Sep. 11, terrorist attack. 