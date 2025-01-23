The Helix Nebula: a Gaseous Envelope Expelled By a Dying Star About the Object Object Name: Helix Nebula, NGC 7293 or "The Eye of God" Object Description: Planetary Nebula Position (J2000): R.A. 22h 29m 48.20s Dec. -20° 49' 26.0" Constellation: Aquarius Distance: About 690 light-years (213 parsecs) Dimensions: The image is roughly 28.7 arcminutes (5.6 light-years or 1.7 parsecs) across. About the Data Instruments: ACS/WFC on Hubble Space Telescope (HST) and Mosaic II Camera on CTIO 4m telescope Exposure Time: 4.5 hours (HST) and 10 minutes (CTIO) Filters: F502N ([O III]) and F658N (Ha) (for the HST); c6009 (H alpha)and kc6014 ([O III]) for the CTIO Image properties Centered on white dwarfed and cropped Downsampled to 3200x3200 Saved as jpg, quality 8/10, 5 scans Stitching errors manually fixed
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons