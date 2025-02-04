Satellite image of crops growing in Kansas, United States. Healthy, growing crops are green. Corn would be growing into leafy stalks by late June (when this photo was taken). Sorghum, which resembles corn, grows more slowly and would be much smaller and therefore, possibly paler. Wheat is a brilliant gold as harvest occurs in June. Fields of brown have been recently harvested and plowed under or lie fallow for the year. The circular crop fields are a characteristic of center pivot irrigation. The fields shown here are 800 and 1,600 meters (0.5 and 1 mile) in diameter. The image is centered near Sublette, Kansas at about 37.5 degrees north latitude, 100.75 degrees west longitude, and covers an area of 37.2 x 38.8 km. The 'grid' in which the fields are laid out runs north-south/west-east and the dark angled line is U.S. Route 56. The image is aligned with the satellite orbital track, which is in a 98 degrees tilted orbit. North is about 10 degrees counter-clockwise from up. The image is a false-color presentation made to simulate natural color. The 3 bands that were used are in the green, red, and near infrared parts of the spectrum. ASTER does not have a blue channel, so any blue that can be seen was created from the other bands.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons