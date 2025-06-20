Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublicartpublic domainsculpturephotocc0creative commons 0germanyOverberg Monument (Overbergdenkmal) in Voltlage, Samtgemeinde Neuenkirchen, Landkreis Osnabrück, Lower Saxony, Germany.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 883 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3648 x 4960 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPeace love music poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21527088/peace-love-music-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseThe battle of Wittstock, 1636: the Swedish army and its allies fighting against the forces of Saxony and the Empire. Etching…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14019068/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licenseSitka National Monument head. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799495/photo-image-face-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseFluvial Nymph, by Mathurin Moreau (French, 1822–1912), from a fountain on the Place du Théâtre-Français, near the Rue de…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718347/photo-image-art-public-domain-statueFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGeorge Washington statue in the Boston Public Garden, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Sculptor: Thomas Ball. This artwork is now…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718341/photo-image-art-public-domain-statueFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseQueen Victoria statue, historical vintage sculpture.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6306970/image-vintage-public-domain-womanView licenseBoutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGeorge Washington statue in the Boston Public Garden, Boston, Massachusetts, USA. Sculptor: Thomas Ball. This artwork is now…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718342/photo-image-art-public-domain-statueFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseQueen Victoria statue clipart, vintage sculpture vector.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6307099/vector-sticker-vintage-public-domainView licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseAquamanile: Saddled Horsehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9690541/aquamanile-saddled-horseFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6064233/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseClean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDesign for honorary badge for loyal service, Calvé, Delft (1924) painting in high resolution by Richard Roland Holst.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3124166/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseRéplique en modèle réduit, par Bartholdi, de la Statue de la Liberté qui orne l'entrée du port de New-Yorkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718460/photo-image-art-public-domain-statueFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseStaff of Hermes clipart.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10192207/image-vintage-illustrations-public-domainView licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseStatue of Louis XIV, Place Bellecour, Lyon, France.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718362/photo-image-art-public-domain-statueFree Image from public domain licensePurifying skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012338/purifying-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStanding cup with coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8138841/standing-cup-with-coverFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591090/aesthetic-vintage-sculpture-flower-editable-setView licenseGeorge Vince Memorial Cross, Antarctic. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752679/photo-image-art-public-domain-iceFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591104/aesthetic-vintage-sculpture-flower-editable-setView licenseQueen Victoria statue, historical vintage sculpture psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6307649/psd-sticker-vintage-public-domainView licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseMonuments and memorials in Washington, D.C., July 20, 2018.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723805/photo-image-art-public-domain-statueFree Image from public domain licenseNature and structure poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21465622/nature-and-structure-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseHermes Greek God sculpture (1907–1915) by Praxiteles. Original public domain image from Boston Public Library. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9759013/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDream mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816377/dream-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView licenseHistorical monument drawing, vintage illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6552942/psd-vintage-public-domain-personView licenseLearn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815538/image-newspaper-art-vintageView licenseAquamanile in the Form of a Lionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8312512/aquamanile-the-form-lionFree Image from public domain license