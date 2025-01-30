Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagedust bowldallasblack and whitesouth dakotavintagepublic domain black and white photosnorth dakotamachineryBuried machinery in barn lot in Dallas, South Dakota, United States during the Dust Bowl, an agricultural, ecological, and economic disaster in the Great Plains region of North America in 1936Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 900 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2400 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWinter wildlife documentary Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16798151/winter-wildlife-documentary-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseSugar Bowlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7872531/sugar-bowlFree Image from public domain 