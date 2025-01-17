Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagearmybulletmilitarybullets shootingarmy gunshooting gungun firing23 marchA shell casing flies out with a trail of smoke as U.S. Army Pfc. Michael Freise fires an M-4 rifle during a reflex firing exercise at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, on March 23, 2005. Freise is attached to the 1st Battalion, 72nd Armor Regiment, which is taking part in exercises Reception, Staging, Onward movement, and Integration/Foal Eagle. The annual, multi-phase exercise is tailored to train, test, and demonstrate U.S. and Republic of Korea force projection and deployment capabilities.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 782 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3008 x 1960 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarThanks for serving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570292/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. Army Soldiers from the 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade, 1st Armored Division, compete as a team during the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739616/photo-image-sunset-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseArmy reserve poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640628/army-reserve-poster-templateView licenseCombat Glidehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3581782/free-photo-image-15th-marine-expeditionary-unit-meu-1st-marinesFree Image from public domain licenseAnzac day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570254/anzac-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseCAPU MIDIA TRAINING AREA, Romania (March 12, 2018) Members of the Romanian 307th Naval Infantry Battalion and Marines with…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3398759/free-photo-image-26th-marine-expeditionary-unit-meu-6th-fleetFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539866/military-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCAPU MIDIA TRAINING AREA, Romania (March 9, 2018) Marines assigned to Fox Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3398972/free-photo-image-26th-marine-expeditionary-unit-meu-6th-fleetFree Image from public domain licenseHonoring soldiers Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539854/honoring-soldiers-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Marines with the 1st Law Enforcement Battalion, I Marine Information Group, fire an M2 Browning .50-caliber machine gun…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8727838/photo-image-public-domain-person-manFree Image from public domain licenseThanks for serving Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640826/thanks-for-serving-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. Army Staff Sergeant Esteban Arenas, a visual information equipment maintainer, fires his M-16 rifle at a target during…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3391744/free-photo-image-apparel-armored-armyFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day heroes Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641406/d-day-heroes-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. Marines with Fox Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3318522/free-photo-image-26th-marine-expeditionary-unit-meu-armoredFree Image from public domain licenseD-Day invasion Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641362/d-day-invasion-instagram-post-templateView licenseAtlantic Ocean (Feb. 23, 2018) Empty bullet shells and links lay on the deck after a live-fire exercise aboard the Harpers…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3398981/free-photo-image-26th-marine-expeditionary-unit-meu-6th-fleetFree Image from public domain licenseMilitary service blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539584/military-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army Paratroopers with 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade communicate via radio during a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739381/photo-image-fire-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseArmy reserve blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539598/army-reserve-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseU.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Peck, of Sioux City, Iowa, and Pvt. Eliseo Ramirez, of Spirit Lake, Iowa, infantrymen with Company D…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741491/photo-image-public-domain-person-gunFree Image from public domain licenseTeamwork quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685676/teamwork-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseXVIII Airborne Corps Best Squad Competition Day 2.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9647389/photo-image-person-fire-mountainFree Image from public domain licenseDay of Remembrance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640570/day-remembrance-poster-templateView licenseCarbine Contacthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3582239/free-photo-image-1911-amphibious-apparelFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640572/memorial-day-poster-templateView licenseCAPU MIDIA TRAINING AREA, Romania (March 9, 2018) Romanian 307 Naval Infantry Battalion leadership participates in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3398745/free-photo-image-26th-marine-expeditionary-unit-meu-6th-fleetFree Image from public domain licenseJoin the army Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18826504/join-the-army-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseU.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, engage targets during a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741267/photo-image-public-domain-person-gunFree Image from public domain licenseVeterans day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639497/veterans-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Bulgarian soldier assigned to the 42nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion defends a primary objective point along side a U.S.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8741682/photo-image-public-domain-person-gunFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican flag poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14641231/american-flag-poster-templateView license170304-N-JH293-292 EAST CHINA SEA (March 4, 2017) Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8739499/photo-image-public-domain-ocean-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640822/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseU.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Justin Downing, a mortar man with 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment, scans his area while on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8729619/photo-image-fire-public-domain-gunFree Image from public domain licenseMemorial day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639483/memorial-day-instagram-post-templateView license'3 Geronimo' CALFEXU.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11071376/photo-image-person-fire-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHappy memorial day Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18826330/happy-memorial-day-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSharing a Laughhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3581878/free-photo-image-33-3rd-battalion-marine-regimentFree Image from public domain licenseThanks for serving Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640047/thanks-for-serving-facebook-story-templateView licenseCover for the Casualtyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3582080/free-photo-image-1st-battalion-22d-meu-22meuFree Image from public domain license