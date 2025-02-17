Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagelawconspiratorsexecution of fourhuman executionslaw, vintagevintagedeath condemnedblack and whiteExecution of the four people condemned as conspirators (Mary E. Surratt, Lewis T. Powell, David E. Herold, and George A. Atzerodt)Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 943 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6902 x 5425 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAbortion podcast Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537313/abortion-podcast-instagram-post-templateView licenseExecution of the Conspirators. The Suspension. 