Execution of the four people condemned as conspirators (Mary E. Surratt, Lewis T. Powell, David E. Herold, and George A.…
Abortion podcast Instagram post template
Execution of the Conspirators. The Suspension. July 7, 1865. by Alexander Gardner
Law firm Instagram post template, editable text
Execution of the Conspirators
Echoes of change poster template, editable vintage photography design
Lewis Powell [alias Lewis Payne]
Life after death poster template, editable design and text
Sic Semper Sicariis/ Reading the Death Warrant No. 2. by Alexander Gardner
Fight for fairness Instagram post template
John H. Surratt, John Wilkes Booth, and David E. Herold
Law school Instagram post template
Broadside for the Capture of John Wilkes Booth, John Surratt, and David Herold
Law firm poster template
Wanted poster for Abraham Lincoln's assassin. $100,000 reward! The murderer of our late beloved President, Abraham Lincoln…
Law consultant Instagram post template, editable text
Jacques-Louis David's The Death of Marat (1973)
Law consultant Instagram post template
The Hanging of the Conspirators in the Prison Yard of the Old Penitentiary, July 7 (1865) by David B Gulick
Law & Legal service poster template
Abraham Lincoln
Discrimination in law Instagram post template
Abraham Lincoln
PNG element world politics, social issues paper collage, editable design
The Assassination of President Lincoln at Ford's Theatre, Washington D.C., April 14th, 1865
Life and death poster template, editable vintage photography design
Sic Semper Sicariis / (Thus be it ever with Assassins) / No. 4 by Alexander Gardner
PNG element American politics, social issues paper collage, editable design
Abraham Lincoln
Law career Instagram post template, editable text
A Burial Party, Cold Harbor, Virginia by John Reekie and Alexander Gardner
Law firm Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Gardner's Photographic Sketchbook of the War, Volume 1
Law firm Instagram story template, editable text & design
Photograph of William Lerch, 7 year old news-boy who sells for his brother, April 1912. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original…
PNG element French politics, social issues paper collage, editable design
Abraham Lincoln
Mental health illustration editable design, community remix
A Sharpshooter's Last Sleep, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania (July 1863) by Alexander Gardner
Equal justice Instagram story template, editable text & design
A Harvest of Death, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania by Timothy H O Sullivan and Alexander Gardner
