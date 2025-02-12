rawpixel
A-Bomb. LB (Little Boy) unit on trailer cradle in pit on Tinian island, before being loaded into Enola Gay's bomb bay. [Note…
Atomic bombing of Nagasaki on August 9, 1945.
Aftermath of the British bombing raid of 3 and 4 April 1945 that destroyed the Boelcke-Kaserne (Boelcke Barracks) located in…
Aerial bombing of Barcelona, 17 March 1938, by the Italian air force.
Arizona (BB39) port bow, before being modernized at Norfolk Naval Shipyard between May 1929 and January 1930
A PBY-6A Catalina aircraft drops a load of water from its bomb bay doors over Crescent Harbor, Wash., Sept. 25, 2009.
The U.S. Navy battleship USS Pennsylvania (BB-38) leads USS Colorado (BB-45), USS Louisville (CA-28), USS Portland (CA-33)…
"Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. A small boat rescues a seaman from the 31,800 ton USS West Virginia (BB-48), which is burning in the…
Battered religious figures stand watch on a hill above a tattered valley. Nagasaki, Japan. September 24, 1945, 6 weeks after…
Free public domain CC0 photo.
Crash landing of a U.S. Navy Grumman F6F-3 Hellcat (Number 30) of Fighting Squadron 2 (VF-2) aboard the aircraft carrier USS…
U.S. Army soldiers on Bougainville (one of the Solomon Islands) in World War II. Japanese forces tried infiltrating the U.S.…
V-J day Celebration Jackson Square Downtown Oak Ridge
The USS Arizona (BB-39) burning after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, 7 December 1941. USS Arizona sunk at en:Pearl…
Agnes Cliemka, age 23, married and husband may be going into the service any day, Heil and Co., Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Agnes…
A German CL.IIIa (serial no. 3892/18) airplane brought down in the Forest of Argonne by American machine gunners between…
Nazi railroad yards at Siena are knocked out. On the alternate line from Pisa and Florence south to Rome, the Siena yards…
Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima, by Joe Rosenthal.
First photographs of Japanese Attack on Dutch Harbor, 06/03-04/1942 - Marines on the "alert" between attacks at Dutch Harbor.
