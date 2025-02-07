Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imageblueshellspace debrisnebulanasauniversex rayspaceX-ray & Optical Images of SNR E0519-69.0 - When a massive star exploded in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy to the Milky Way, it left behind an expanding shell of debris called SNR 0519-69.0. Here, multimillion degree gas is seen in X-rays from Chandra (blue). The outer edge of the explosion (red) and stars in the field of view are seen in visible light from Hubble.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3600 x 3600 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCarina Nebula poster template, remastered from NASA design into editable format by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8668999/png-art-astronomy-blank-spaceView licenseComposite of 30 Doradus, the Tarantula Nebula, contains data from Chandra (blue), Hubble (green), and Spitzer (red).…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441785/free-photo-image-nebula-nasa-spaceFree Image from public domain licenseUniverse technology innovation Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9190923/universe-technology-innovation-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseThe Hubble Space Telescope, Spitzer Space Telescope, and Chandra X-ray Observatory have produced a matched trio of images of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441227/milky-wayFree Image from public domain licenseUniverse technology innovation Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9190931/universe-technology-innovation-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseImage of a nebula taken using a NASA telescope - Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441304/free-photo-image-hubble-nasa-constellationFree Image from public domain licenseUniverse technology innovation blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9190935/universe-technology-innovation-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseComposite image of a Trigger-Happy Cloud. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441208/free-photo-image-nasa-galaxy-constellationFree Image from public domain licenseScience fair Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908326/science-fair-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseAlthough there are no seasons in space, this cosmic vista invokes thoughts of a frosty winter landscape. It is, in fact, a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718105/photo-image-clouds-space-lightFree Image from public domain licenseSpace exploration Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067298/space-exploration-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseImage of a nebula taken using a NASA telescope - Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440563/free-photo-image-nasa-galaxy-universeFree Image from public domain licenseScience club Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910359/science-club-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseRCW 108 is a region where stars are actively forming within the Milky Way galaxy about 4,000 light years from Earth.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441150/free-photo-image-nasa-intense-starsFree Image from public domain licenseSpace exploration Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915525/space-exploration-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePurple milky way clipart, space aesthetic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6263843/purple-milky-way-clipart-space-aesthetic-psdView licenseScience fair Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7730310/science-fair-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseGK Persei or Nova Persei 1901 discovered 21 February by Scottish clergyman Thomas David Anderson. It was a bright nova…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440096/bright-novaFree Image from public domain licenseScience fair Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8196078/science-fair-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licensePurple milky way clipart, galaxy designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6489557/purple-milky-way-clipart-galaxy-designView licenseSpace & beyond Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152683/space-beyond-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseAnomalous arms are seen in this composite image of NGC 4258 from NASA's Chandra X-ray Observator. Original from NASA.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440632/free-photo-image-black-hole-galaxy-spiralFree Image from public domain licenseSpace universe poster Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9190926/space-universe-poster-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePurple milky way clipart, space aesthetichttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6263848/purple-milky-way-clipart-space-aestheticView licenseSpace universe poster Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9190933/space-universe-poster-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licensePng purple milky way clipart, space aesthetic, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6263792/png-aesthetic-stickerView licenseSpace universe poster blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9190936/space-universe-poster-blog-banner-template-editableView licensePurple milky way clipart, galaxy design psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/6489556/purple-milky-way-clipart-galaxy-design-psdView licenseSpace exploration blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726239/space-exploration-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseLH 95 stellar nursery in the Large Magellanic Cloudhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718119/photo-image-space-public-domain-starsFree Image from public domain licenseSpace exploration blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067297/space-exploration-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThis NASA Hubble Space Telescope view of the nearby barred spiral galaxy NGC 1672 unveils details in the galaxy’s star…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717989/photo-image-clouds-space-lightFree Image from public domain licenseScience club Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625073/science-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseNGC 602 and N90 as seen by Hubble Space Telescopehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717959/ngc-602-and-n90-seen-hubble-space-telescopeFree Image from public domain licenseScience fair blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828588/science-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe Antennae galaxies are shown in this composite image from the Chandra X-ray Observatory, the Hubble Space Telescope, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441260/free-photo-image-galaxy-hubble-cosmosFree Image from public domain licenseScience club Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920249/science-club-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseSpectacular new NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image — one of the largest ever released of a star-forming region —…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440190/free-photo-image-galaxy-nasa-nebulaFree Image from public domain licenseScience fair blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814491/science-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Nearby Stellar Cradle. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441787/free-photo-image-nasa-galaxy-newtonFree Image from public domain license