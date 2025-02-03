Edit ImageCrop43SaveSaveEdit Imagedeclaration of independencevintage letterdocumentvintage paperletterletter paperhandwritingpaperThis is a high-resolution image of the United States Declaration of Independence (article - text). (1898). Original from the British Library. 