Camelus dromedarius (dromedary) old skull and neck vertebrae. On display at museum Fragonard of National Veterinarian High School of Alfort, Maisons-Alfort, Val-de-Marne, France. Please notice the restoration of the broken jawbone (maxilla) with a wire.Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons 