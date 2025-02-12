Edit ImageCrop8SaveSaveEdit Imageairplane vintageairplanevintage airplaneworld war 2biplanevintageblack and white, vintageblack and whiteCapt. Lowell H. Smith and Lt. John P. Richter performing the first aerial refueling on 27 June 1923. The DH-4B biplane remained aloft over the skies of Rockwell Field in San Diego, California, for 37 hours. The airfield's logo is visible on the aircraft.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 920 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2771 x 2125 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWorld War II poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443655/world-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licensePoster from the Don Thomas Collection. 