Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagelake eriebrig niagarablack and whitevintage military photobrig shipgreat lakesharborvintage black and whiteBrig Niagara, 1913, LOC. Oliver Perry's flagship the "Niagara" and two other ships in Put-in-Bay Harbor, Lake Erie during her stay 20-25th July 1913. 