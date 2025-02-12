rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Library of Congress, Thomas Jefferson Building, Washington, D.C.
Save
Edit Image
black and whitecity squarepublic domainvintage americablack and white buildinglibrary and archivesarchives library buildingvintage city building
Building dreams Instagram post template
Building dreams Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13203150/building-dreams-instagram-post-templateView license
Free Thomas Jefferson building image, public domain CC0 photo.
Free Thomas Jefferson building image, public domain CC0 photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5919444/photo-image-background-public-domain-freeFree Image from public domain license
Urban planning Instagram post template
Urban planning Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11555620/urban-planning-instagram-post-templateView license
Library of Congress Thomas Jefferson Building in Washington, D.C. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library…
Library of Congress Thomas Jefferson Building in Washington, D.C. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3092109/free-photo-image-library-washington-americaFree Image from public domain license
Photo exhibition blog banner template, editable text & design
Photo exhibition blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828772/photo-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Congressional Library (ca 1897) by G W Peters
Congressional Library (ca 1897) by G W Peters
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11767798/congressional-library-ca-1897-petersFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358502/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Library of Congress, Washington DC, United States of America. Free public domain CC0 photo.
Library of Congress, Washington DC, United States of America. Free public domain CC0 photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6042444/photo-image-public-domain-house-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Photo exhibition Instagram post template, editable design
Photo exhibition Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7610460/photo-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Stairway architectural art in the Great Hall of the Libary of Congress's Thomas Jefferson Building.
Stairway architectural art in the Great Hall of the Libary of Congress's Thomas Jefferson Building.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2368469/photo-image-public-domain-america-carol-highsmithFree Image from public domain license
Photo exhibition Instagram post template, editable design
Photo exhibition Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625446/imageView license
Library of Congress Thomas Jefferson Building in Washington, D.C. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library…
Library of Congress Thomas Jefferson Building in Washington, D.C. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3091615/free-photo-image-america-architecture-blue-skyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage photo exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage photo exhibition Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332385/vintage-photo-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
To decorate one outside wall at the Kansas City Central Library, the main downtown library in Missouri's largest city, the…
To decorate one outside wall at the Kansas City Central Library, the main downtown library in Missouri's largest city, the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8071066/photo-image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license
Travel agency Instagram post template, editable design
Travel agency Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625479/imageView license
The White House is decorated for Halloween as local children and children of military families trick-or-treat at the South…
The White House is decorated for Halloween as local children and children of military families trick-or-treat at the South…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050195/photo-image-person-city-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Real estate Instagram post template, editable design
Real estate Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625411/imageView license
Union Depot. Denver. by William Henry Jackson and Co
Union Depot. Denver. by William Henry Jackson and Co
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14292275/union-depot-denver-william-henry-jackson-andFree Image from public domain license
Keep believing Instagram post template, editable vintage photography design
Keep believing Instagram post template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21411738/keep-believing-instagram-post-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
"New York City views. Rockefeller Center and RCA Building from 515 Madison Ave. In 2004, the Library contracted with Chicago…
"New York City views. Rockefeller Center and RCA Building from 515 Madison Ave. In 2004, the Library contracted with Chicago…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718524/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
Construction services Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10759474/construction-services-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square across from the White House
Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square across from the White House
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8061279/photo-image-horse-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
World War II poster template, editable vintage photography design
World War II poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443655/world-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Library of Congress's Thomas Jefferson Building. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress…
Library of Congress's Thomas Jefferson Building. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/433867/free-photo-image-library-congress-building-architecture-americaFree Image from public domain license
New york Instagram post template, editable text
New york Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195862/new-york-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The "community bookshelf," as the façade of the facility's parking garage is often called, at the Kansas City Central…
The "community bookshelf," as the façade of the facility's parking garage is often called, at the Kansas City Central…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8068501/photo-image-plant-book-treeFree Image from public domain license
Mental health editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
Mental health editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088070/mental-health-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
Grant and His Generals, Ole Peter Hansen Balling
Grant and His Generals, Ole Peter Hansen Balling
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8845452/grant-and-his-generalsFree Image from public domain license
Photo exhibition blog banner template, editable text & design
Photo exhibition blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8752271/photo-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Photograph of the National Archives Building Constitution Avenue Portico, 06/30/1936. Original public domain image from…
Photograph of the National Archives Building Constitution Avenue Portico, 06/30/1936. Original public domain image from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8802717/photo-image-art-statue-pillarFree Image from public domain license
Vintage costume Instagram post template
Vintage costume Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13154643/vintage-costume-instagram-post-templateView license
Black Lives Matter sign next to St. Johns Church on Black Lives Matter Plaza
Black Lives Matter sign next to St. Johns Church on Black Lives Matter Plaza
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8041066/photo-image-plant-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
10 best New York city bars Instagram post template, editable design
10 best New York city bars Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625885/best-new-york-city-bars-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Halloween at the White House 2019!
Halloween at the White House 2019!
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4049010/halloween-the-white-house-2019Free Image from public domain license
Library opening Instagram post template, editable social media ad
Library opening Instagram post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9744010/library-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
San Francisco Mission District burning in the aftermath of the San Francisco Earthquake of 1906.
San Francisco Mission District burning in the aftermath of the San Francisco Earthquake of 1906.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717944/photo-image-vintage-smoke-fireFree Image from public domain license
New York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography design
New York exhibition poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21429343/new-york-exhibition-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Manhattan Bridge, made March 23rd, 1909. Marine terminal at Main and Plymouth Streets in foreground; bridge under…
Manhattan Bridge, made March 23rd, 1909. Marine terminal at Main and Plymouth Streets in foreground; bridge under…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717875/photo-image-background-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vision & future quote Instagram post template
Vision & future quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632718/vision-future-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Looking across street towards corner three storey building with highly decorated facade.
Looking across street towards corner three storey building with highly decorated facade.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717971/photo-image-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license