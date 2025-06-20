Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefrescoaisartpublic domainpaintingphotocc0creative commons 0Français : Diocèse de TréguierOriginal public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1131 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2764 x 2932 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseFrançais : Diocèse de Saint-Malohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718302/francais-diocese-saint-maloFree Image from public domain licenseElegant Asian heritage Facebook post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21948302/elegant-asian-heritage-facebook-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFresco of dancing Peucetian women from the Tomb of the Dancers in the Corso Cotugno necropolis of Ruvo di Puglia.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718351/photo-image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain licenseAsian hotel branding Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21976905/asian-hotel-branding-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseNiccolo De Simone cupola San Lorenzo Napolihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718336/niccolo-simone-cupola-san-lorenzo-napoliFree Image from public domain licenseBoutique hotel Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21977212/boutique-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDancers and musicians, tomb of the leopards, Monterozzi necropolis, Tarquinia, Italy. UNESCO World Heritage Site. Fresco a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718281/photo-image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045648/creation-adam-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLorenzo di Magnifico visits king Ferdinand of Aragon in Napleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718176/photo-image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060839/creation-adam-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView license0 Chambre de Raphaël - École d'Athènes - Musées du Vatican.JPGhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665300/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056452/creation-adam-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLe Jeune Gaston, dit l'ange de Foix by Claudius Jacquandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761589/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056454/creation-adam-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFresco on a facade, CoA of Pope Pius IV (Medici) piazza di San Eustachio, Rome, Italyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718015/photo-image-public-domain-windowFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045650/creation-adam-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFresco of Saint Antony, dating from 17th century, located within the church of Ayioi Apostoloi Solaki, Athens.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718482/photo-image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licenseFluvial Nymph, by Mathurin Moreau (French, 1822–1912), from a fountain on the Place du Théâtre-Français, near the Rue de…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718347/photo-image-art-public-domain-statueFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseMichelangelo Buonarroti's Fresco in the Sistine Chapel (1508-1512) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848181/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseRaphael's The School of Athens (1511) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848194/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseDetail coronation Charles the Great (Francis 1st of France) by Pope Leo III (Leo X) Vatican 11https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665806/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAI generated art Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576593/generated-art-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseChristophe Colomb devant le conseil de Salamanque (1841) by Emanuel Leutzehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761692/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEssai du Teston de François Ier (1494-1547), 1529, or, au poids de 10 écus, 17,36 gr.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718360/photo-image-vintage-gold-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseFrançais : Prima porta, trouvé lors des fouilles de la villa romaine de Chiragan. Octave porte la courone civique (en chêne)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718429/photo-image-art-marble-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056453/creation-adam-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMichelangelo Buonarroti's The Entombment (1500) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848166/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseCreation of Adam iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045649/creation-adam-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVincent van Gogh's Harvest in Provence (1888), vintage farm painting. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11065719/image-van-gogh-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseInteractive exhibition ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710201/interactive-exhibition-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseRaphael's The Triumph of Galatea (1511) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3848269/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseSimple life book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788863/simple-life-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseMarie Stuart, reine d'écosse, recevant sa sentence de mort que vient de ratifier le Parlement (1808) by Jean Baptiste Vermayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761591/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license