rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Arcade in Cleveland, Ohio, looking south toward Euclid Avenue
Save
Edit Image
ohiovintage mallpublic domainvintage black and white1966black and whitecleveland arcadevintage photos black and white
Retro arcade Instagram post template, editable text
Retro arcade Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9737272/retro-arcade-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio by Thomas T Swenny
Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio by Thomas T Swenny
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14299626/euclid-avenue-cleveland-ohio-thomas-swennyFree Image from public domain license
Home furniture mall Instagram post template
Home furniture mall Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13134059/home-furniture-mall-instagram-post-templateView license
Cast iron and slate urinal with three stalls raised modesty screen, mounted with lamppost and lantern. Boy standing nearby…
Cast iron and slate urinal with three stalls raised modesty screen, mounted with lamppost and lantern. Boy standing nearby…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718108/photo-image-face-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sale promotion flyer template, editable design
Sale promotion flyer template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515049/sale-promotion-flyer-template-editable-designView license
Crowds surrounding the Reflecting Pool, during the 1963 March on Washington.
Crowds surrounding the Reflecting Pool, during the 1963 March on Washington.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718021/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
Gaming paradise Instagram post template, editable text
Gaming paradise Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704088/gaming-paradise-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Aftermath of Galveston, Texas hurricane of 1900. House on Avenue N.
Aftermath of Galveston, Texas hurricane of 1900. House on Avenue N.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718522/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
Special offer poster template, editable design
Special offer poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515163/special-offer-poster-template-editable-designView license
The Dakota, one of the earliest apartment buildings on Central Park West in New York City
The Dakota, one of the earliest apartment buildings on Central Park West in New York City
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718540/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Special offer flyer template, editable design
Special offer flyer template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515144/special-offer-flyer-template-editable-designView license
Looking across street towards corner three storey building with highly decorated facade.
Looking across street towards corner three storey building with highly decorated facade.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717971/photo-image-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Special offer Twitter post template, editable design
Special offer Twitter post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515161/imageView license
Prancing Horse by Jane Travis
Prancing Horse by Jane Travis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9741285/prancing-horse-jane-travisFree Image from public domain license
Special offer Instagram story template, editable design
Special offer Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515164/imageView license
Manhattan Bridge, made March 23rd, 1909. Marine terminal at Main and Plymouth Streets in foreground; bridge under…
Manhattan Bridge, made March 23rd, 1909. Marine terminal at Main and Plymouth Streets in foreground; bridge under…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717875/photo-image-background-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Special offer Instagram post template, editable design
Special offer Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515146/imageView license
Execution of the four people condemned as conspirators (Mary E. Surratt, Lewis T. Powell, David E. Herold, and George A.…
Execution of the four people condemned as conspirators (Mary E. Surratt, Lewis T. Powell, David E. Herold, and George A.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717969/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Wedding inspiration Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding inspiration Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732168/wedding-inspiration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Aerial bombing of Barcelona, 17 March 1938, by the Italian air force.
Aerial bombing of Barcelona, 17 March 1938, by the Italian air force.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718057/photo-image-vintage-smokes-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Custom-made dresses Instagram post template, editable text
Custom-made dresses Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112164/custom-made-dresses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Jean Eschmann working in the bindary
Jean Eschmann working in the bindary
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360138/jean-eschmann-working-the-bindaryFree Image from public domain license
Gaming paradise poster template
Gaming paradise poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824003/gaming-paradise-poster-templateView license
San Francisco Earthquake of 1906: Ruins in vicinity of Post and Grant Avenue. Looking northeast.
San Francisco Earthquake of 1906: Ruins in vicinity of Post and Grant Avenue. Looking northeast.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718206/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-postFree Image from public domain license
Luxury shopping retail Instagram post template, editable text
Luxury shopping retail Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768240/luxury-shopping-retail-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
369th Infantry marching on Fifth Avenue, New York City. Returned [African American] troops of the 369th Infantry, the old…
369th Infantry marching on Fifth Avenue, New York City. Returned [African American] troops of the 369th Infantry, the old…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799561/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Sale promotion poster template, editable design
Sale promotion poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515028/sale-promotion-poster-template-editable-designView license
Interior of Ward H, U. S. Army General Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio
Interior of Ward H, U. S. Army General Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11410988/interior-ward-army-general-hospital-cleveland-ohioFree Image from public domain license
Sale promotion Facebook cover template, editable design
Sale promotion Facebook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515036/imageView license
Quiller tying the broken ends of thread being wound on to quills, March 1937. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original public…
Quiller tying the broken ends of thread being wound on to quills, March 1937. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799677/photo-image-vintage-hand-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Reading textbooks Instagram post template
Reading textbooks Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9735718/reading-textbooks-instagram-post-templateView license
These all work in Cleveland Hosiery Mills. The very youngest one (with curls) said, "I ravels and picks up", December 1910.…
These all work in Cleveland Hosiery Mills. The very youngest one (with curls) said, "I ravels and picks up", December 1910.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765692/photo-image-face-vintage-kidFree Image from public domain license
Special offer presentation template, editable design
Special offer presentation template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515162/imageView license
Study for South Facade of The Cleveland Museum of Art
Study for South Facade of The Cleveland Museum of Art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9695508/study-for-south-facade-the-cleveland-museum-artFree Image from public domain license
Sale promotion Twitter ad template, editable design
Sale promotion Twitter ad template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515054/imageView license
June (recto) by William Sommer
June (recto) by William Sommer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9671388/june-recto-william-sommerFree Image from public domain license
Shopping quote poster template
Shopping quote poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686887/shopping-quote-poster-templateView license
Study of the Horse for the Statue of Major General George Henry Thomas
Study of the Horse for the Statue of Major General George Henry Thomas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7961087/study-the-horse-for-the-statue-major-general-george-henry-thomasFree Image from public domain license
Book list Facebook cover template, editable design
Book list Facebook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228581/book-list-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView license
Copying Maps, Photographic Headquarters, Petersburg, Virginia by unknown
Copying Maps, Photographic Headquarters, Petersburg, Virginia by unknown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330755/photo-image-frames-hand-artFree Image from public domain license