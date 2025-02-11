Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imageohiovintage mallpublic domainvintage black and white1966black and whitecleveland arcadevintage photos black and whiteThe Arcade in Cleveland, Ohio, looking south toward Euclid AvenueOriginal public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 950 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4603 x 3645 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRetro arcade Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9737272/retro-arcade-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEuclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio by Thomas T Swennyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14299626/euclid-avenue-cleveland-ohio-thomas-swennyFree Image from public domain licenseHome furniture mall Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13134059/home-furniture-mall-instagram-post-templateView licenseCast iron and slate urinal with three stalls raised modesty screen, mounted with lamppost and lantern. Boy standing nearby…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718108/photo-image-face-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSale promotion flyer template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515049/sale-promotion-flyer-template-editable-designView licenseCrowds surrounding the Reflecting Pool, during the 1963 March on Washington.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718021/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseGaming paradise Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11704088/gaming-paradise-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAftermath of Galveston, Texas hurricane of 1900. House on Avenue N.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718522/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial offer poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515163/special-offer-poster-template-editable-designView licenseThe Dakota, one of the earliest apartment buildings on Central Park West in New York Cityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718540/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial offer flyer template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515144/special-offer-flyer-template-editable-designView licenseLooking across street towards corner three storey building with highly decorated facade.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717971/photo-image-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial offer Twitter post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515161/imageView licensePrancing Horse by Jane Travishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9741285/prancing-horse-jane-travisFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial offer Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515164/imageView licenseManhattan Bridge, made March 23rd, 1909. Marine terminal at Main and Plymouth Streets in foreground; bridge under…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717875/photo-image-background-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial offer Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515146/imageView licenseExecution of the four people condemned as conspirators (Mary E. Surratt, Lewis T. Powell, David E. Herold, and George A.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717969/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseWedding inspiration Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11732168/wedding-inspiration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAerial bombing of Barcelona, 17 March 1938, by the Italian air force.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718057/photo-image-vintage-smokes-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCustom-made dresses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10112164/custom-made-dresses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJean Eschmann working in the bindaryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11360138/jean-eschmann-working-the-bindaryFree Image from public domain licenseGaming paradise poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13824003/gaming-paradise-poster-templateView licenseSan Francisco Earthquake of 1906: Ruins in vicinity of Post and Grant Avenue. Looking northeast.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718206/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-postFree Image from public domain licenseLuxury shopping retail Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11768240/luxury-shopping-retail-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license369th Infantry marching on Fifth Avenue, New York City. Returned [African American] troops of the 369th Infantry, the old…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799561/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseSale promotion poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515028/sale-promotion-poster-template-editable-designView licenseInterior of Ward H, U. S. Army General Hospital, Cleveland, Ohiohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11410988/interior-ward-army-general-hospital-cleveland-ohioFree Image from public domain licenseSale promotion Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515036/imageView licenseQuiller tying the broken ends of thread being wound on to quills, March 1937. Photographer: Hine, Lewis. Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8799677/photo-image-vintage-hand-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseReading textbooks Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9735718/reading-textbooks-instagram-post-templateView licenseThese all work in Cleveland Hosiery Mills. The very youngest one (with curls) said, "I ravels and picks up", December 1910.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765692/photo-image-face-vintage-kidFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial offer presentation template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515162/imageView licenseStudy for South Facade of The Cleveland Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9695508/study-for-south-facade-the-cleveland-museum-artFree Image from public domain licenseSale promotion Twitter ad template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7515054/imageView licenseJune (recto) by William Sommerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9671388/june-recto-william-sommerFree Image from public domain licenseShopping quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686887/shopping-quote-poster-templateView licenseStudy of the Horse for the Statue of Major General George Henry Thomashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7961087/study-the-horse-for-the-statue-major-general-george-henry-thomasFree Image from public domain licenseBook list Facebook cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228581/book-list-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView licenseCopying Maps, Photographic Headquarters, Petersburg, Virginia by unknownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330755/photo-image-frames-hand-artFree Image from public domain license