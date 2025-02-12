Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imageworld war 2warww2airplaneblack and whitepublic domain airplanevintagepublic domain black white photoA German CL.IIIa (serial no. 3892/18) airplane brought down in the Forest of Argonne by American machine gunners between Montfaucon and Cierges, France, showing black crosses with white fimbriation, 4 October 1918Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 930 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2950 x 2287 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWorld War II poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21443655/world-war-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseCapt. Lowell H. Smith and Lt. John P. Richter performing the first aerial refueling on 27 June 1923. 