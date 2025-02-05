Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imageastronomycosmicnasagalaxynasa imagestars nasastar galaxystarsLike dust bunnies that lurk in corners and under beds, surprisingly complex loops and blobs of cosmic dust lie hidden in the giant elliptical galaxy NGC 1316. This image made from data obtained with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope reveals the dust lanes and star clusters of this giant galaxy that give evidence that it was formed from a past merger of two gas-rich galaxies.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1181 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3228 x 3280 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAstronomy club Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12076164/astronomy-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseButterfly Emerges from Stellar Demise in Planetary Nebula NGC 6302 The Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3), a new camera aboard…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718204/photo-image-space-light-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseScience fair Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908326/science-fair-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseThis NASA Hubble Space Telescope view of the nearby barred spiral galaxy NGC 1672 unveils details in the galaxy’s star…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717989/photo-image-clouds-space-lightFree Image from public domain licenseScience club Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7910359/science-club-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseNGC 602 and N90 as seen by Hubble Space Telescopehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717959/ngc-602-and-n90-seen-hubble-space-telescopeFree Image from public domain licenseScience fair Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8196078/science-fair-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseGalaxy image on whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822125/galaxy-image-whiteView licensePlanetarium exhibition Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12076188/planetarium-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseNASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope and NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope joined forces to create this striking composite image of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718307/photo-image-space-lights-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSpace & beyond Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8152683/space-beyond-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseA spiral galaxy with a secret The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope – with a little help from an amateur astronomer – has…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718084/photo-image-space-public-domain-starsFree Image from public domain licenseSpace exploration Instagram post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915525/space-exploration-instagram-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseGalaxy image graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9833152/galaxy-image-graphic-psdView licenseSpace exploration Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067298/space-exploration-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseThe Antennae galaxieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717887/the-antennae-galaxiesFree Image from public domain licenseScience fair Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7730310/science-fair-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseA Hubble Space Telescope image of the R136 super star cluster, near the center of the 30 Doradus Nebula, also known as the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718139/photo-image-space-public-domain-starsFree Image from public domain licenseScience fair blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8828588/science-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseA composite image of NGC 3372 based on data from Hubble Space Telescope (HST) and NOIRLab. The image is a composite of 48…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717894/photo-image-space-public-domain-starsFree Image from public domain licenseSpace exploration blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726239/space-exploration-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseNASA's Hubble Space Telescope has revisited the famous Pillars of Creation, originally photographed in 1995, revealing a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717966/photo-image-space-public-domain-starsFree Image from public domain licenseScience club Instagram story template, editable design for social mediahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7920249/science-club-instagram-story-template-editable-design-for-social-mediaView licenseGalaxy image graphic psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9833163/galaxy-image-graphic-psdView licenseScience club Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625073/science-club-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseGalaxy image on whitehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822170/galaxy-image-whiteView licenseSpace exploration blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067297/space-exploration-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseNGC 3190 by Hubble Space Telescopehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718192/ngc-3190-hubble-space-telescopeFree Image from public domain licenseScience fair blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8814491/science-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseNASA's Spitzer Space Telescope has imaged a wild creature of the dark — a coiled galaxy with an eye-like object at its…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718487/photo-image-space-public-domain-starsFree Image from public domain licenseSpace exploration blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8730701/space-exploration-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseHubble snaps sharp image of cosmic concoction of huge clouds of gas and dust are sprinkled with bright blue hot young stars.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440227/free-photo-image-galaxy-skull-nebulaFree Image from public domain licenseScience fair Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625110/science-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseGalaxies png collage element on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9833146/png-galaxy-spaceView licenseScience club Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625238/imageView licenseLH 95 stellar nursery in the Large Magellanic Cloudhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718119/photo-image-space-public-domain-starsFree Image from public domain licenseSpace exploration blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8829902/space-exploration-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseNebula png collage element on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9833156/png-butterfly-galaxyView licenseCBD shop blog banner template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831951/cbd-shop-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe star cluster Pismis 24 lies in the core of the large emission nebula NGC 6357 that extends one degree on the sky in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717998/photo-image-space-public-domain-starsFree Image from public domain license