Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imageworld war 2submarineww2black and whitejapanwarvintage warworld warSinking of the Japanese destroyer Yamakaze on 25 June 1942 approximately 110 km southeast of Yokosuku, Japan, photographed through the periscope of the U.S. Navy submarine USS Nautilus (SS-168). This position is given in The Official Chronology of the U.S. Navy in World War II by Robert Cressman. NH 111751 says 75 miles southwest of Yokahama Harbor. 