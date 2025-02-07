Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagefighter jetstealth aircraftpublic domain airplanejetnighthawkaircraftstealthair forceA US Air Force (USAF) F-117A Nighthawk Stealth Fighter aircraft flies over Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nevada (NV), during the joint service experimentation process dubbed Millennium Challenge 2002 (MC02). Sponsored by the US Joint Forces Command (USJFCOM), the MC02 experiment explores how Effects Based Operations (EBO) can provide an integrated joint context for conducting rapid, decisive operations (RDO).Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons 