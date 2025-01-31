rawpixel
A $5 National Gold Bank Note issued by the First National Gold Bank of San Francisco, California. Engraved signatures of…
Beach getaway Facebook post template, editable design
A $20 National Gold Bank Note issued by the First National Gold Bank of San Francisco, California. Engraved signatures of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718383/photo-image-vintage-gold-handFree Image from public domain license
A $100 National Gold Bank Note issued by the First National Gold Bank of Petaluma, California. Engraved signatures of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718173/photo-image-vintage-gold-handFree Image from public domain license
A $10 National Gold Bank Note — issued by the First National Gold Bank of Oakland, California (c. 1870s). Engraved…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718462/photo-image-vintage-gold-handFree Image from public domain license
A $50 Legal Tender Note from the Series 1862-1863 greenback issue. Engraved signatures of Chittenden (Register of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718453/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain license
A $100 Legal Tender Note from the Series 1862-1863 greenback issue. Engraved signatures of Chittenden (Register of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718463/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain license
Hawaii overprint notes were issued through the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco during World War II. In the event of a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718548/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain license
A Series 1891 $2 Treasury Note depicting James B. McPherson with the signatures of James Fount Tillman and Daniel N. Morgan.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718525/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain license
Demand Notes, Series 1861, were issued by the United States in $5, $10, and $20 denominations. The term "Greenback"…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718552/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain license
$5 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1929) depicting Abraham Lincoln.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718133/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Constitutional Monarchy, One Yen (1873). Second year of issue for Yen banknotes.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718530/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain license
A Series 1890 $1,000 Treasury Note depicting George Meade with the signatures of William Starke Rosecrans and James N.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718493/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain license
A Series 1890 $1 Treasury Note depicting Edwin Stanton with the signatures of William Starke Rosecrans and James N. Huston.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718491/photo-image-public-domain-money-noteFree Image from public domain license
United States $5 Banknote, Legal Tender, Series of 1928 (Fr. Ref#1525), depicting Abraham Lincoln. Serial #1 of a printing…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718172/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain license
$100 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1929) depicting Benjamin Franklin.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718136/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain license
$1 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1918) depicting George Washington.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718547/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain license
