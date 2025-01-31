Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage signscaliforniasan franciscodollar signold signsold moneydollarfive dollarsA $5 National Gold Bank Note issued by the First National Gold Bank of San Francisco, California. Engraved signatures of Allison (Register of the Treasury) and Spinner (Treasurer of the United States). Hand signed by bank officers Edwin D. Morgan (Cashier) and Ralph C. Woolworth (President).Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1049 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4500 x 3934 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBeach getaway Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12654866/beach-getaway-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseA $20 National Gold Bank Note issued by the First National Gold Bank of San Francisco, California. Engraved signatures of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718383/photo-image-vintage-gold-handFree Image from public domain licenseBeach getaway Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829590/beach-getaway-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseA $100 National Gold Bank Note issued by the First National Gold Bank of Petaluma, California. Engraved signatures of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718173/photo-image-vintage-gold-handFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8726820/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseA $10 National Gold Bank Note — issued by the First National Gold Bank of Oakland, California (c. 1870s). Engraved…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718462/photo-image-vintage-gold-handFree Image from public domain licenseRhythm of nature, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998285/rhythm-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseA $50 Legal Tender Note from the Series 1862-1863 greenback issue. Engraved signatures of Chittenden (Register of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718453/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseRhythm of nature Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787434/rhythm-nature-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseA $100 Legal Tender Note from the Series 1862-1863 greenback issue. Engraved signatures of Chittenden (Register of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718463/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseAstronomy podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504915/astronomy-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHawaii overprint notes were issued through the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco during World War II. In the event of a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718548/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseStargazing Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504754/stargazing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Series 1891 $2 Treasury Note depicting James B. McPherson with the signatures of James Fount Tillman and Daniel N. Morgan.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718525/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseBlank notes Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9598991/blank-notes-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseDemand Notes, Series 1861, were issued by the United States in $5, $10, and $20 denominations. The term "Greenback"…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718552/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseCalifornia travel Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742833/california-travel-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license$5 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1929) depicting Abraham Lincoln.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718133/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742894/san-francisco-social-story-template-editable-textView licenseJapanese Constitutional Monarchy, One Yen (1873). Second year of issue for Yen banknotes.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718530/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseArchitecture style Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742986/architecture-style-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseA Series 1890 $1,000 Treasury Note depicting George Meade with the signatures of William Starke Rosecrans and James N.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718493/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseCalifornia travel social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742831/california-travel-social-story-template-editable-textView licenseA Series 1890 $1 Treasury Note depicting Edwin Stanton with the signatures of William Starke Rosecrans and James N. Huston.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718491/photo-image-public-domain-money-noteFree Image from public domain licenseSan Francisco Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742896/san-francisco-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseUnited States $5 Banknote, Legal Tender, Series of 1928 (Fr. Ref#1525), depicting Abraham Lincoln. Serial #1 of a printing…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718172/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseCalifornia travel blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742830/california-travel-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseIndonesian 5 lima rupiah bank note collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929782/psd-paper-tape-moneyView licenseArchitecture style blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742981/architecture-style-blog-banner-template-editable-designView licenseIndonesian 5 lima rupiah bank notehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929951/indonesian-lima-rupiah-bank-noteView licenseArchitecture style social story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742984/architecture-style-social-story-template-editable-textView license$100 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1929) depicting Benjamin Franklin.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718136/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseMoney talk Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11906522/money-talk-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMoney Close uphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5967580/money-closeFree Image from public domain licenseAbroad travel tips Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940315/abroad-travel-tips-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIndonesian 5 lima rupiah bank note collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929784/psd-paper-art-moneyView licenseSan Francisco blog banner template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9742893/san-francisco-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license$1 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1918) depicting George Washington.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718547/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseEconomy & finance poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12875183/economy-finance-poster-templateView licenseIndonesian 5 lima rupiah bank notehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929947/indonesian-lima-rupiah-bank-noteView license