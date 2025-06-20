rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Early French banknote issue by Domaines Nationaux - Assignat for 25 Sols, 1792 First Issue (Pick ref# A55).
Save
Edit Image
frenchold moneyfrench moneymoneyvintagepublic domainphotocc0
Renaissance exhibition invitation template
Renaissance exhibition invitation template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537742/renaissance-exhibition-invitation-templateView license
Early French banknote issue by Domaines Nationaux - Assignat for 5 livres, 1791 Third Issue (Pick ref# A50).
Early French banknote issue by Domaines Nationaux - Assignat for 5 livres, 1791 Third Issue (Pick ref# A50).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718097/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain license
Bastille day blog banner template
Bastille day blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537741/bastille-day-blog-banner-templateView license
Early French banknote issue by Domaines Nationaux - Assignat for 100 livres, 1790 Issue (Pick ref# A39).
Early French banknote issue by Domaines Nationaux - Assignat for 100 livres, 1790 Issue (Pick ref# A39).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718100/photo-image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding money, finance collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9600792/vintage-woman-holding-money-finance-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Demand Notes, Series 1861, were issued by the United States in $5, $10, and $20 denominations. The term "Greenback"…
Demand Notes, Series 1861, were issued by the United States in $5, $10, and $20 denominations. The term "Greenback"…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718552/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Vintage woman holding rose, Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609871/vintage-woman-holding-rose-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView license
A $5 National Gold Bank Note issued by the First National Gold Bank of San Francisco, California. Engraved signatures of…
A $5 National Gold Bank Note issued by the First National Gold Bank of San Francisco, California. Engraved signatures of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718094/photo-image-vintage-gold-handFree Image from public domain license
Drawing class Instagram post template, editable text
Drawing class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993633/drawing-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
United States $5 Banknote, Legal Tender, Series of 1928 (Fr. Ref#1525), depicting Abraham Lincoln. Serial #1 of a printing…
United States $5 Banknote, Legal Tender, Series of 1928 (Fr. Ref#1525), depicting Abraham Lincoln. Serial #1 of a printing…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718172/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain license
Time is money poster template, editable text and design
Time is money poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11735248/time-money-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The North Africa series of U.S. Silver Certificates ($1, $5, and $10) were issued to the United States Armed Forces in…
The North Africa series of U.S. Silver Certificates ($1, $5, and $10) were issued to the United States Armed Forces in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718074/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain license
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Investor finding, man holding magnifying glass, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9525935/png-aesthetic-banking-banknoteView license
United States $50 Banknote, U.S. Note or Legal Tender Note, Large type, Series of 1880 (Fr. Ref#164).
United States $50 Banknote, U.S. Note or Legal Tender Note, Large type, Series of 1880 (Fr. Ref#164).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718098/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain license
Lounge opening Instagram post template, editable design
Lounge opening Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14688381/lounge-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
$5 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1929) depicting Abraham Lincoln.
$5 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1929) depicting Abraham Lincoln.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718133/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain license
Second hand shopping Instagram post template
Second hand shopping Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570697/second-hand-shopping-instagram-post-templateView license
The North Africa series of U.S. Silver Certificates ($1, $5, and $10) were issued to the United States Armed Forces in…
The North Africa series of U.S. Silver Certificates ($1, $5, and $10) were issued to the United States Armed Forces in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718130/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain license
Time management advice Instagram post template
Time management advice Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14037345/time-management-advice-instagram-post-templateView license
French's 500 Francs banknote (1941). Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
French's 500 Francs banknote (1941). Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8561363/image-aesthetic-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Real estate purchase, editable finance collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Real estate purchase, editable finance collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9350896/real-estate-purchase-editable-finance-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Series 1891 $2 Treasury Note depicting James B. McPherson with the signatures of James Fount Tillman and Daniel N. Morgan.…
A Series 1891 $2 Treasury Note depicting James B. McPherson with the signatures of James Fount Tillman and Daniel N. Morgan.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718525/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain license
Real estate purchase png, editable finance collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Real estate purchase png, editable finance collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342763/real-estate-purchase-png-editable-finance-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
French's 500 Francs banknote (1941). Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
French's 500 Francs banknote (1941). Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543989/image-aesthetic-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Investor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
Investor finding, man holding megaphone, editable finance. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9513070/investor-finding-man-holding-megaphone-editable-finance-remixed-rawpixelView license
Assignaat van 10 livres, 1792 (1792) by Domaines nationaux
Assignaat van 10 livres, 1792 (1792) by Domaines nationaux
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13782533/assignaat-van-livres-1792-1792-domaines-nationauxFree Image from public domain license
Real estate purchase, editable finance collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Real estate purchase, editable finance collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9325409/real-estate-purchase-editable-finance-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
A $20 National Gold Bank Note issued by the First National Gold Bank of San Francisco, California. Engraved signatures of…
A $20 National Gold Bank Note issued by the First National Gold Bank of San Francisco, California. Engraved signatures of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718383/photo-image-vintage-gold-handFree Image from public domain license
Real estate purchase, editable finance collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Real estate purchase, editable finance collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9350994/real-estate-purchase-editable-finance-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hawaii overprint notes were issued through the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco during World War II. In the event of a…
Hawaii overprint notes were issued through the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco during World War II. In the event of a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718548/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain license
Real estate purchase, editable finance collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Real estate purchase, editable finance collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9345631/real-estate-purchase-editable-finance-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
$50 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1918) depicting Ulysses S. Grant.
$50 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1918) depicting Ulysses S. Grant.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718514/photo-image-public-domain-money-noteFree Image from public domain license
Horror stories Instagram post template, editable text
Horror stories Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11989790/horror-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Greenland, 50 Øre (1874), first year of issue for the Greenlandic krone. The uniface note (valued at half a krone) was…
Greenland, 50 Øre (1874), first year of issue for the Greenlandic krone. The uniface note (valued at half a krone) was…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718489/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain license
Fish and chips Instagram post template, editable text
Fish and chips Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11851342/fish-and-chips-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A $100 National Gold Bank Note issued by the First National Gold Bank of Petaluma, California. Engraved signatures of…
A $100 National Gold Bank Note issued by the First National Gold Bank of Petaluma, California. Engraved signatures of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718173/photo-image-vintage-gold-handFree Image from public domain license
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Save money word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9449722/save-money-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
A $10 National Gold Bank Note — issued by the First National Gold Bank of Oakland, California (c. 1870s). Engraved…
A $10 National Gold Bank Note — issued by the First National Gold Bank of Oakland, California (c. 1870s). Engraved…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718462/photo-image-vintage-gold-handFree Image from public domain license
Opened journal mockup, editable design
Opened journal mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14071675/opened-journal-mockup-editable-designView license
$1 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1918) depicting George Washington.
$1 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1918) depicting George Washington.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718547/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain license