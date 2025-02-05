Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagevintagehand writtenamerican historyfrench moneywrittenold banknotemoneyamerican history moneyEarly French banknote issue by Domaines Nationaux - Assignat for 5 livres, 1791 Third Issue (Pick ref# A50).Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 836 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2475 x 1725 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBastille day blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537741/bastille-day-blog-banner-templateView licenseEarly French banknote issue by Domaines Nationaux - Assignat for 25 Sols, 1792 First Issue (Pick ref# A55).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718096/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseRenaissance exhibition invitation templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537742/renaissance-exhibition-invitation-templateView licenseEarly French banknote issue by Domaines Nationaux - Assignat for 100 livres, 1790 Issue (Pick ref# A39).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718100/photo-image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseIt's a deal Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092955/its-deal-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseDemand Notes, Series 1861, were issued by the United States in $5, $10, and $20 denominations. The term "Greenback"…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718552/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman's hand holding money, investment collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642118/png-achievement-adult-bankingView license$5 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1929) depicting Abraham Lincoln.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718133/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman's hand holding money, investment collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12633685/image-achievement-adult-bankingView licenseUnited States $5 Banknote, Legal Tender, Series of 1928 (Fr. Ref#1525), depicting Abraham Lincoln. Serial #1 of a printing…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718172/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman's hand holding money, investment collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642120/businessmans-hand-holding-money-investment-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseHawaii overprint notes were issued through the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco during World War II. In the event of a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718548/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseBusinessman's hand holding money, investment collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9824048/businessmans-hand-holding-money-investment-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThe North Africa series of U.S. Silver Certificates ($1, $5, and $10) were issued to the United States Armed Forces in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718074/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licensePNG Businessman's hand holding money, investment illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12642121/png-achievement-adult-banknoteView licenseGreenland, 50 Øre (1874), first year of issue for the Greenlandic krone. The uniface note (valued at half a krone) was…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718489/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage architecture illustrations Pinterest bannerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14447473/vintage-architecture-illustrations-pinterest-bannerView licenseFrench's 500 Francs banknote (1941). Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8561363/image-aesthetic-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage stamp collage sticker, editable design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13717771/vintage-stamp-collage-sticker-editable-design-element-setView license$1 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1918) depicting George Washington.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718547/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseFinance quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730154/finance-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseUnited States $50 Banknote, U.S. Note or Legal Tender Note, Large type, Series of 1880 (Fr. Ref#164).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718098/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness investor, dog holding money editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591091/business-investor-dog-holding-money-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFrench's 500 Francs banknote (1941). Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8543989/image-aesthetic-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness investor, dog holding money editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9363084/business-investor-dog-holding-money-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license$100 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1929) depicting Benjamin Franklin.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718136/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness investor, dog holding money editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591098/business-investor-dog-holding-money-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Series 1891 $2 Treasury Note depicting James B. McPherson with the signatures of James Fount Tillman and Daniel N. Morgan.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718525/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage frame background, aesthetic Ephemera collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7641797/vintage-frame-background-aesthetic-ephemera-collageView licenseThe North Africa series of U.S. Silver Certificates ($1, $5, and $10) were issued to the United States Armed Forces in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718130/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness investor, dog holding money editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591089/business-investor-dog-holding-money-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Series 1890 $1,000 Treasury Note depicting George Meade with the signatures of William Starke Rosecrans and James N.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718493/photo-image-vintage-public-domain-moneyFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness investor png, dog holding money editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591084/business-investor-png-dog-holding-money-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license£3 Colonial currency from the Province of North Carolina. Signed by William Downing, John Lovick, Edward Moseley, Cullen…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718536/photo-image-paper-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable torn paper photo collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454759/customizable-torn-paper-photo-collageView license$50 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1918) depicting Ulysses S. Grant.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718514/photo-image-public-domain-money-noteFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056622/american-gothic-keyhole-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA $5 National Gold Bank Note issued by the First National Gold Bank of San Francisco, California. Engraved signatures of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718094/photo-image-vintage-gold-handFree Image from public domain licenseAmerican Gothic keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056631/american-gothic-keyhole-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Series 1890 $1 Treasury Note depicting Edwin Stanton with the signatures of William Starke Rosecrans and James N. Huston.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718491/photo-image-public-domain-money-noteFree Image from public domain license