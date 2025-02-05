rawpixel
Early French banknote issue by Domaines Nationaux - Assignat for 5 livres, 1791 Third Issue (Pick ref# A50).
Bastille day blog banner template
Early French banknote issue by Domaines Nationaux - Assignat for 25 Sols, 1792 First Issue (Pick ref# A55).
Renaissance exhibition invitation template
Early French banknote issue by Domaines Nationaux - Assignat for 100 livres, 1790 Issue (Pick ref# A39).
It's a deal Instagram post template, editable design and text
Demand Notes, Series 1861, were issued by the United States in $5, $10, and $20 denominations. The term "Greenback"…
Businessman's hand holding money, investment collage illustration editable design
$5 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1929) depicting Abraham Lincoln.
Businessman's hand holding money, investment collage illustration editable design
United States $5 Banknote, Legal Tender, Series of 1928 (Fr. Ref#1525), depicting Abraham Lincoln. Serial #1 of a printing…
Businessman's hand holding money, investment collage remix editable design
Hawaii overprint notes were issued through the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco during World War II. In the event of a…
Businessman's hand holding money, investment collage remix editable design
The North Africa series of U.S. Silver Certificates ($1, $5, and $10) were issued to the United States Armed Forces in…
PNG Businessman's hand holding money, investment illustration transparent background editable design
Greenland, 50 Øre (1874), first year of issue for the Greenlandic krone. The uniface note (valued at half a krone) was…
Vintage architecture illustrations Pinterest banner
French's 500 Francs banknote (1941). Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Vintage stamp collage sticker, editable design element set
$1 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1918) depicting George Washington.
Finance quote Instagram story template
United States $50 Banknote, U.S. Note or Legal Tender Note, Large type, Series of 1880 (Fr. Ref#164).
Business investor, dog holding money editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
French's 500 Francs banknote (1941). Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Business investor, dog holding money editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
$100 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1929) depicting Benjamin Franklin.
Business investor, dog holding money editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
A Series 1891 $2 Treasury Note depicting James B. McPherson with the signatures of James Fount Tillman and Daniel N. Morgan.…
Vintage frame background, aesthetic Ephemera collage
The North Africa series of U.S. Silver Certificates ($1, $5, and $10) were issued to the United States Armed Forces in…
Business investor, dog holding money editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
A Series 1890 $1,000 Treasury Note depicting George Meade with the signatures of William Starke Rosecrans and James N.…
Business investor png, dog holding money editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
£3 Colonial currency from the Province of North Carolina. Signed by William Downing, John Lovick, Edward Moseley, Cullen…
Customizable torn paper photo collage
$50 Federal Reserve Bank Note (1918) depicting Ulysses S. Grant.
American Gothic keyhole background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
A $5 National Gold Bank Note issued by the First National Gold Bank of San Francisco, California. Engraved signatures of…
American Gothic keyhole art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.
A Series 1890 $1 Treasury Note depicting Edwin Stanton with the signatures of William Starke Rosecrans and James N. Huston.…
