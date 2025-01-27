Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageautumn leavesnaturetreeyellowfall leavesleavesplantpublic domainAutumn tree.Original public domain image from FlickrMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 675 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2988 x 5312 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable Autumn leaf paper element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150566/editable-autumn-leaf-paper-element-setView licenseAutumnal trees and leaf colours in my local park, 2017.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718099/photo-image-plant-leaves-treeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Autumn leaf paper element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150584/editable-autumn-leaf-paper-element-setView licenseAutumn tree. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717876/photo-image-cloud-plant-leafFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Autumn collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15210717/editable-autumn-collage-design-element-setView licenseMaple leaves turning colors.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717872/maple-leaves-turning-colorsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Autumn leaf paper element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150591/editable-autumn-leaf-paper-element-setView licenseColors of Autumn.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717877/colors-autumnFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Autumn leaf paper element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150627/editable-autumn-leaf-paper-element-setView licenseRed autumn leaves. Original public domain image from Flickrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8733816/photo-image-flower-plant-leafFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Autumn leaf paper element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150597/editable-autumn-leaf-paper-element-setView licenseAutumn maple leaf illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9779276/image-plant-people-leafView licenseEditable Autumn leaf paper element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150759/editable-autumn-leaf-paper-element-setView licenseAutumn maple leaf illustration vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9779406/vector-plant-people-leafView licenseEditable Autumn leaf paper element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150606/editable-autumn-leaf-paper-element-setView licenseAutumn maple leaf illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9779315/image-plant-people-patternView licenseAutumn nature set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080457/autumn-nature-set-editable-design-elementView licenseAutumn maple leaf png illustration, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9779351/png-white-background-plantView licenseEditable Autumn leaf paper element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150653/editable-autumn-leaf-paper-element-setView licenseAutumn maple leaf illustration vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9779418/vector-plant-people-patternView licenseEditable Autumn leaf paper element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150802/editable-autumn-leaf-paper-element-setView licenseAutumn maple leaf illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9779567/psd-plant-people-patternView licenseEditable Autumn leaf paper element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150645/editable-autumn-leaf-paper-element-setView licenseAutumn maple leaf illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9779553/psd-plant-people-leafView licenseAutumn nature set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080445/autumn-nature-set-editable-design-elementView licenseAutumn maple leaf png illustration, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9779283/png-white-background-plantView licenseEditable Autumn collage design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15210693/editable-autumn-collage-design-element-setView licenseAutumn maple leaf illustration psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9779574/psd-plant-people-leafView licenseAutumn nature set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080474/autumn-nature-set-editable-design-elementView licenseAutumn maple leaf illustration vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9779443/vector-plant-people-leafView licenseAutumn nature set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080417/autumn-nature-set-editable-design-elementView licenseAutumn Leaves, Ueno Park, Tokyo, Japanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5939941/autumn-leaves-ueno-park-tokyo-japanView licenseAutumn nature set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080235/autumn-nature-set-editable-design-elementView licenseAutumn maple leaf png illustration, transparent background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9779301/png-white-background-plantView licenseAutumn nature set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080491/autumn-nature-set-editable-design-elementView licenseAutumn maple leaf illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9779343/image-plant-people-leafView licenseAutumn nature set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080453/autumn-nature-set-editable-design-elementView licenseAutumn maple leaf illustration.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9779366/image-plant-people-leafView licenseAutumn nature set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15080473/autumn-nature-set-editable-design-elementView licenseAutumn maple leaf illustration vectorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9779465/vector-plant-people-leafView license