Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageparis vintageparisvintageblack and whiteurinalvintage maineblack white parisfranceCast iron and slate urinal with three stalls raised modesty screen, mounted with lamppost and lantern. Boy standing nearby beside lamppost, face blurred by movement. 