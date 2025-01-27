Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagerootstree rootsbonsai treepot planttreepenjingpublic domainbonsaiPart of the penjing collection at the National Bonsai and Penjing Museum, this trident maple, Acer buergerianum, has its roots growing over a rock and its foliage and stems trimmed in the shape of a dragon.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 781 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2641 x 1719 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarIndoor plants element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994355/indoor-plants-element-editable-design-setView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6068410/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseIndoor plants element, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994327/indoor-plants-element-editable-design-setView licensePlant hand planting leaf.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12062649/photo-image-plant-hand-leafView licensePotted houseplant element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14978671/potted-houseplant-element-set-remixView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5952598/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseRainbow watering plant creative png sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135957/rainbow-watering-plant-creative-png-sticker-editable-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5940020/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licensePotted houseplant element set remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14978669/potted-houseplant-element-set-remixView licensePNG Plant hand planting leaf transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12098701/png-white-background-plantView licenseBird nest fern png elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9736401/bird-nest-fern-png-elementView licenseAdvanced Japanese Bonsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5915119/advanced-japanese-bonsaiView licenseRainbow watering plant background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9136421/rainbow-watering-plant-background-editable-designView licensePNG Fern basket planthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15515402/png-fern-basket-plant-white-backgroundView licenseWall mockup, editable houseplanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10177525/wall-mockup-editable-houseplantView licenseFern basket plant white background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14102560/fern-basket-plant-white-backgroundView licenseRainbow watering plant background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9136416/rainbow-watering-plant-background-editable-designView licenseMonstera plant leaf houseplant.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662036/monstera-plant-leaf-houseplant-generated-image-rawpixelView licenseLaundry day png element, aesthetic illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12515224/laundry-day-png-element-aesthetic-illustration-editable-designView licenseTree plant herbs rock.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12216975/photo-image-white-background-plantView licenseHouseplants isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14990653/houseplants-isolated-element-setView licenseBonsai Japanese pot plant collage element psdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10834302/bonsai-japanese-pot-plant-collage-element-psdView licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese bonsai, ukiyo-e remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7766494/customizable-vintage-japanese-bonsai-ukiyo-e-remix-designView licenseBonsai Japanese pot plant image elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10444141/bonsai-japanese-pot-plant-image-elementView licenseHorror movie marathon poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461470/horror-movie-marathon-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMiniature rock garden with plantshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178729/miniature-rock-garden-with-plantsView licenseHouseplant pot editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10198513/houseplant-pot-editable-mockupView licenseDecorative plant in pot leaf vase white background.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12691178/photo-image-white-background-palm-treeView licenseHaunted House poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12461468/haunted-house-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePNG Bonsai Japanese pot plant collage element, transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10834337/png-flowers-plantView licenseBonsai garden Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11644518/bonsai-garden-instagram-post-templateView licensePNG Potted tall plant leaf white background houseplanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12611481/png-palm-tree-plantView licenseHaunted House blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517120/haunted-house-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseGreek Vase of Geraniumshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14313493/greek-vase-geraniumsFree Image from public domain licenseHalloween party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12472477/halloween-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePNG Garden plants outdoors nature.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16838792/png-garden-plants-outdoors-natureView licenseHaunted House Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12517121/haunted-house-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGarden plants outdoors nature.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16805960/garden-plants-outdoors-natureView licenseWatercolor forest mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10802485/watercolor-forest-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePotted plant leaf wood vase.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12863303/potted-plant-leaf-wood-vase-generated-image-rawpixelView license