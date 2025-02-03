A One Hundred Dollar Confederate States of America banknote dated December 22, 1862. Issued during the American Civil War (1861–1865). Slave hoeing cotton in the center with John C. Calhoun on the left and Columbia on the right. Over 670,000 of these notes were issued from August, 1862 to January, 1863. [1] The bill is 7.375 by 3.125 inches (187 mm by 79 mm) and is thinner than a modern US dollar. Annotations on the banknote. Serial number 131615 Keatinge & Ball, Columbia, S.C. (lower left) Receivable in Payment of All Dues Except Export Duties. (lower right) Issued by Maj. James Glover, q.m. 26th January 1863 (hand written on back) Interest Paid to 1st January 1864 at Richmond. (stamped on back) The ink from this stamp can be seen on the front right side.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons