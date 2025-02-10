Edit ImageCrop23SaveSaveEdit Imagestained glassgothicstained glass windowpublic domain gothic artchurch windowrose windowgothic windowstain glassNorthern rose window of Chartres cathedral. The rose depicts the Glorification of the Virgin Mary, surrounded by angels, twelve kings of Juda (David, Solomon, Abijam, Jehoshaphat, Uzziah, Ahaz, Manasseh, Hezechiah, Jehoiakim, Jehoram, Asa et Rehoboam) and the twelve lesser prophets (Hosea, Amos, Jonah, Nahum, Zephaniah, Zechariah, Malachi, Haggai, Habakkuk, Micah, Obadiah and Joel). Below, the arms of France and Castile (the window was offered by Blanche of Castile). 