Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageinternational space stationastronomyspacecraftinternational relationsspace stationendeavourgalaxyspaceThe International Space Station is featured in this image photographed by an STS-134 crew member on the space shuttle Endeavour after the station and shuttle began their post-undocking relative separation. Undocking of the two spacecraft occurred at 11:55 p.m. (EDT) on May 29, 2011. Endeavour spent 11 days, 17 hours and 41 minutes attached to the orbiting laboratory.Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 797 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4288 x 2848 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSpace week Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868425/space-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThis image of the International Space Station and the docked space shuttle Endeavour, flying at an altitude of approximately…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718174/photo-image-astronaut-space-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal communication technology background, editable digital remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8567877/global-communication-technology-backgroundeditable-digital-remix-designView licenseThe space shuttle Endeavour appears to be in a waiting mode as the STS-134 astronauts inside her crew cabin await the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441286/free-photo-image-iss-cabin-aerospaceFree Image from public domain licenseGlobal communication technology background, editable digital remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8567695/global-communication-technology-backgroundeditable-digital-remix-designView licenseSTS-135 final flyaround of ISS This picture of the International Space Station was photographed from the space shuttle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718066/photo-image-astronauts-moon-spaceFree Image from public domain licenseSpace satellite aesthetic background, spaceship window viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11820381/space-satellite-aesthetic-background-spaceship-window-viewView licenseThe Space Shuttle Endeavour rolls out to Launch Pad 39A. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441469/free-photo-image-space-shuttle-nasa-americaFree Image from public domain licenseSpace satellite aesthetic HD wallpaper, spaceship window viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11816337/space-satellite-aesthetic-wallpaper-spaceship-window-viewView licenseImage showing the International Space Station on the STS-135 mission's third day in Earth orbit. Original from NASA.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441349/free-photo-image-iss-satellite-spacecraftFree Image from public domain licensePurple satellite astronomy background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12190601/purple-satellite-astronomy-background-editable-designView licenseThe Space Shuttle Endeavour rolls out to Launch Pad 39A. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441514/free-photo-image-nasa-mir-americaFree Image from public domain licensePurple satellite astronomy background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12343174/purple-satellite-astronomy-background-editable-designView licenseThe Mir Space Station rapidly approaches the NASA-Mir link-ups., 24 January 1998. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441555/free-photo-image-spacecraft-nasa-mir-shuttleFree Image from public domain licenseSpace satellite aesthetic HD wallpaper, spaceship window viewhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11820384/space-satellite-aesthetic-wallpaper-spaceship-window-viewView licenseInternational Space Station solar array wings. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441346/solar-array-wingsFree Image from public domain licenseWorldwide shipping service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868487/worldwide-shipping-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIn Orbiter Processing Facility Bay 2 at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the space shuttle Endeavour's flight deck…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440367/free-photo-image-cockpit-nasa-astronomyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable galactic illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15317506/editable-galactic-illustration-design-element-setView licenseExternal Tank after separation from Atlantis during the STS-132 Mission. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441292/free-photo-image-earth-nasa-ascendingFree Image from public domain licenseAI in business background, editable digital remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8454869/business-backgroundeditable-digital-remix-designView licensePayload bay activity during first EVA of STS-72 mission. Jan 15th, 1996. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441587/free-photo-image-nasa-astronaut-astronomyFree Image from public domain licenseInternational astronomy day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516902/international-astronomy-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseFinal Launch of the Space Shuttle Endeavour, STS-134 Mission, 16 May 2011. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441372/launch-trailFree Image from public domain licenseFrom outer space poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578032/from-outer-space-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSpace shuttle Atlantis and its four-member STS-135 crew head toward Earth orbit and rendezvous with the International Space…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441333/free-photo-image-astronaut-atlantis-blast-offFree Image from public domain licenseSound of universe poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12578057/sound-universe-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSpace shuttle Atlantis and its four-member STS-135 crew head toward Earth orbit and rendezvous with the International Space…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441399/free-photo-image-astronaut-space-shuttle-stationFree Image from public domain licenseDrone technology background, editable digital remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461381/drone-technology-backgroundeditable-digital-remix-designView licenseThe space shuttle Endeavour is seen on launch pad 39a at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla, on May 15, 2011.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/439891/free-photo-image-alpha-magnetic-spectrometer-america-americas-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePurple satellite astronomy iPhone wallpaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12343209/purple-satellite-astronomy-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseSpace shuttle Endeavour glistens in the sun on Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Original from NASA…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440731/free-photo-image-nasa-alpha-magnetic-spectrometer-americaFree Image from public domain licenseSatellite technology Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14063166/satellite-technology-facebook-post-templateView licenseSpace shuttle Atlantis and its four-member STS-135 crew head toward Earth orbit and rendezvous with the International Space…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/440943/free-photo-image-space-shuttle-astronaut-atlantisFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic space rocket iPhone wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8517314/aesthetic-space-rocket-iphone-wallpaperView licenseSpace shuttle Atlantis and its four-member STS-135 crew head toward Earth orbit and rendezvous with the International Space…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441390/free-photo-image-spacecraft-nasa-lift-off-astronautFree Image from public domain licenseInnovation webinar Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11909947/innovation-webinar-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpace shuttle Atlantis and its four-member STS-135 crew head toward Earth orbit and rendezvous with the International Space…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441375/free-photo-image-nasa-space-shuttle-spaceshipFree Image from public domain licenseExplore the universe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11667364/explore-the-universe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpace shuttle Atlantis and its four-member STS-135 crew head toward Earth orbit and rendezvous with the International Space…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/441387/free-photo-image-astronaut-nasa-atlantisFree Image from public domain license