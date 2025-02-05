Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagef-16saudi arabialas vegassaudi arabia flagsaudikoreawarplanecombatAir Force Capt. Brandon Lavalley breaks right on a final approach over northern Las Vegas during day three of Red Flag 12-2 on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 25, 2012. Lavalley is a pilot assigned to the 4th Fighter Squadron. 