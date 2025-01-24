rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The site of Hadda, now destroyed, had numerous Buddhist stupas. Each was decorated with images of Buddha in niches around…
Save
Edit Image
meditationpublic domain buddhagandharaafghanistanbuddhabuddha imagesbuddhist monkbuddha hand
Buddhist center poster template, editable text & design
Buddhist center poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713186/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Seated Buddha
Seated Buddha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9689191/seated-buddhaFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template, editable text and design
Buddhist center poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687529/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Layman Bearing Offerings
Layman Bearing Offerings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9689168/layman-bearing-offeringsFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center Instagram story template, editable text
Buddhist center Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791302/buddhist-center-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Layman Bearing Offerings
Layman Bearing Offerings
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9689179/layman-bearing-offeringsFree Image from public domain license
Vesak day poster template, editable text and design
Vesak day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11512031/vesak-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Great Miracle at Shravasti
The Great Miracle at Shravasti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696055/the-great-miracle-shravastiFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466706/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Head of Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara
Head of Bodhisattva Avalokiteshvara
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9706444/head-bodhisattva-avalokiteshvaraFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
Buddhist center Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9637881/buddhist-center-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Enthroned Buddha Finial
Enthroned Buddha Finial
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8356412/enthroned-buddha-finialFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center Instagram story template, editable text
Buddhist center Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713397/buddhist-center-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Reliquary Box (lid)
Reliquary Box (lid)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9696639/reliquary-box-lidFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable text
Buddhist Holy Day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12467779/buddhist-holy-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Buddha seated with legs folded and feet over knees; PR hand held in loose fist; PL hand open, gently cradling round object;…
Buddha seated with legs folded and feet over knees; PR hand held in loose fist; PL hand open, gently cradling round object;…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637922/photo-image-art-vintage-handFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762319/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Standing Buddha
Standing Buddha
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9692152/standing-buddhaFree Image from public domain license
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
Buddhism quote Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762313/buddhism-quote-instagram-story-templateView license
Adoring Attendant from a Buddhist Shrine
Adoring Attendant from a Buddhist Shrine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9666867/adoring-attendant-from-buddhist-shrineFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center blog banner template, editable text
Buddhist center blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10713185/buddhist-center-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Niche with the Seated Bodhisattva Shakyamuni Flanked by Devotees and an Elephant
Niche with the Seated Bodhisattva Shakyamuni Flanked by Devotees and an Elephant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8354793/photo-image-art-elephant-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Meditate now poster template, editable text and design
Meditate now poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11512151/meditate-now-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Miniature Stone Reliquary or Toilette Casket (lid)
Miniature Stone Reliquary or Toilette Casket (lid)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9697000/miniature-stone-reliquary-toilette-casket-lidFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist Holy Day post template, editable social media design
Buddhist Holy Day post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10180020/buddhist-holy-day-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Bacchanalian Relief
Bacchanalian Relief
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655559/bacchanalian-reliefFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center Instagram story template, editable text
Buddhist center Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776085/buddhist-center-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Death of the Buddha (Parinirvana), Pakistan (ancient region of Gandhara)
The Death of the Buddha (Parinirvana), Pakistan (ancient region of Gandhara)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328835/the-death-the-buddha-parinirvanaFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template, editable text and design
Buddhist center poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11776078/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Miniature Stone Reliquary or Toilette Casket
Miniature Stone Reliquary or Toilette Casket
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9697010/miniature-stone-reliquary-toilette-casketFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center blog banner template, editable text
Buddhist center blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687530/buddhist-center-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Plaque with a Male Head
Plaque with a Male Head
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9708872/plaque-with-male-headFree Image from public domain license
Vesak day Instagram post template, editable text
Vesak day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10799707/vesak-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Miniature Stone Reliquary or Toilette Casket
Miniature Stone Reliquary or Toilette Casket
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9697016/miniature-stone-reliquary-toilette-casketFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template, editable text & design
Buddhist center poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10122636/buddhist-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Monumental Bodhisattva Head
Monumental Bodhisattva Head
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184083/monumental-bodhisattva-headFree Image from public domain license
Meditate now Instagram post template, editable text
Meditate now Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621349/meditate-now-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Buddha Offering Protection
Buddha Offering Protection
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085616/buddha-offering-protectionFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center Facebook story template, editable design
Buddhist center Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687528/buddhist-center-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Bacchanalian Relief
Bacchanalian Relief
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9655581/bacchanalian-reliefFree Image from public domain license