Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagemeditationpublic domain buddhagandharaafghanistanbuddhabuddha imagesbuddhist monkbuddha handThe site of Hadda, now destroyed, had numerous Buddhist stupas. Each was decorated with images of Buddha in niches around the square bases. This Buddha is typical of the seated type, with both feet covered by the robe and hands held gently in the meditation gesture, resting on his lap. The two attendants, one layman in a Central Asian cap and tunic, and one monk bring offerings, probably of fruit, to honor the figure of the Buddha.Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons 