Edit ImageCrop23SaveSaveEdit Imagevintagepublic domainparchment paperphotocc0creative commons 0image15 june 1215The Magna Carta (originally known as the Charter of Liberties) of 1215, written in iron gall ink on parchment in medieval Latin, using standard abbreviations of the period, authenticated with the Great Seal of King John. The original wax seal was lost over the centuries. 