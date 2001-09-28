rawpixel
New York, NY, September 28, 2001 -- Debris on surrounding roofs at the site of the World Trade Center. Photo by Andrea…
world trade centerruinscity ruinsnewsruined citycity ruins public domainat the world trade centerseptember 11
Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.…
Rescue operations ceasing the fire during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New…
Rescue officers during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City. Courtesy…
The September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City. Courtesy of the Prints and Photographs Division…
Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.…
Rescue officer and rescue truck during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New…
Rescue officer during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City. Courtesy…
Smoke and debris in the air while rescue operations are being carried out during the September 11 terrorist attack on the…
Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.…
Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.…
Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.…
Search & rescue operations near collapsed buildings during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World…
Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.…
Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.…
Rescue officer during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City. Courtesy…
Rescue operations and rescue truck during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New…
Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.…
Collapsed buildings in the World Financial Center during the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New…
Rescue officer carrying an axe during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York…
Rescue operations during the aftermath of the September 11 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center, New York City.…
