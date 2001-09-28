Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageworld trade centerruinscity ruinsnewsruined citycity ruins public domainat the world trade centerseptember 11New York, NY, September 28, 2001 -- Debris on surrounding roofs at the site of the World Trade Center. 