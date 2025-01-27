Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageparasiteinsect pestselectron micrographbacterium animalpinkanimalscanning electron micrographbacteriumFalse colors Scanning Electron Micrograph of a Flea. Fleas are known to carry a number of diseases that are transferable to human beings through their bites. 