rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
False colors Scanning Electron Micrograph of a Flea. Fleas are known to carry a number of diseases that are transferable to…
Save
Edit Image
parasiteinsect pestselectron micrographbacterium animalpinkanimalscanning electron micrographbacterium
Microscopic poster template, editable text and design
Microscopic poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799493/microscopic-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Free public domain CC0 photo.
Free public domain CC0 photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5945232/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain license
Pandemic poster template, editable text and design
Pandemic poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799444/pandemic-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A 1125X photomicrograph magnification of Giemsa stained blood smear, revealed a number of Plasmodium falciparum parasites…
A 1125X photomicrograph magnification of Giemsa stained blood smear, revealed a number of Plasmodium falciparum parasites…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2288371/free-photo-image-algae-microscope-blood-cellFree Image from public domain license
Medical technology poster template, editable text and design
Medical technology poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11832592/medical-technology-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Electron scan micrography of Aceria anthocoptes.
Electron scan micrography of Aceria anthocoptes.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718308/electron-scan-micrography-aceria-anthocoptesFree Image from public domain license
Immunity Instagram post template, editable text
Immunity Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12680525/immunity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A 1125X photomicrograph magnification of a Giemsa stained, thin film blood smear, revealed a mature, Plasmodium malariae…
A 1125X photomicrograph magnification of a Giemsa stained, thin film blood smear, revealed a mature, Plasmodium malariae…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2288374/free-photo-image-algae-blood-cells-microscopeFree Image from public domain license
Biology course poster template, editable text and design
Biology course poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11992657/biology-course-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Varroa destructor on honeybee host
Varroa destructor on honeybee host
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718511/varroa-destructor-honeybee-hostFree Image from public domain license
Gene editing Instagram post template, editable text
Gene editing Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11730082/gene-editing-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cuckoo Bee (Holcopasites eamia)TX: Dimmit Co.Chaparral Wildlife Mgmt. AreaA. Hook, J.L.Neff, C.Nelson.
Cuckoo Bee (Holcopasites eamia)TX: Dimmit Co.Chaparral Wildlife Mgmt. AreaA. Hook, J.L.Neff, C.Nelson.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719947/photo-image-public-domain-bee-animalFree Image from public domain license
Microscopic Instagram post template, editable text
Microscopic Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11645501/microscopic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
American cockroach - Periplaneta americana American cockroach - Periplaneta americana USA, TX, Travis Co. Austin
American cockroach - Periplaneta americana American cockroach - Periplaneta americana USA, TX, Travis Co. Austin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720181/photo-image-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain license
Science news Instagram post template, editable text
Science news Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11966313/science-news-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Polyergus montivagus Portrait of the face of a slave-raiding ant. USA IL Champaign Co.: Champaign A.L. Wild; specimen
Polyergus montivagus Portrait of the face of a slave-raiding ant. USA IL Champaign Co.: Champaign A.L. Wild; specimen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720105/photo-image-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain license
Bacteria medical disease Instagram post template, editable text
Bacteria medical disease Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11716945/bacteria-medical-disease-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The blacklegged ticks, Ixodes pacificus known for the zoonotic spirochetal bacteria, Borrelia burgdorferi.
The blacklegged ticks, Ixodes pacificus known for the zoonotic spirochetal bacteria, Borrelia burgdorferi.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2288467/free-photo-image-tick-insect-animalFree Image from public domain license
Bacteria medical disease Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Bacteria medical disease Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9209275/bacteria-medical-disease-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Electron microscopic image of Ebola virus.
Electron microscopic image of Ebola virus.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2282557/free-photo-image-abstract-bacteria-backgroundFree Image from public domain license
Bacteria medical disease Instagram post template, editable text
Bacteria medical disease Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9263001/bacteria-medical-disease-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Periplaneta americana - American cockroach USA, TX, Travis Co. Austin indoors, A.L.Wild, coll.
Periplaneta americana - American cockroach USA, TX, Travis Co. Austin indoors, A.L.Wild, coll.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720168/photo-image-public-domain-animalFree Image from public domain license
Bacteria medical disease Instagram story, editable social media design
Bacteria medical disease Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9209364/bacteria-medical-disease-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Sumac Flea Beetle (Chrysomelidae, Blepharida rhois) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Tom Hughes Park
Sumac Flea Beetle (Chrysomelidae, Blepharida rhois) USA, TX, Travis Co.: Austin Tom Hughes Park
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8720059/photo-image-plant-public-domain-redFree Image from public domain license
Bacteria medical disease Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Bacteria medical disease Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9209291/bacteria-medical-disease-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
A medical illustration of vancomycin–resistant, Enterococci sp. bacteria. Original image sourced from US Government…
A medical illustration of vancomycin–resistant, Enterococci sp. bacteria. Original image sourced from US Government…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2288639/free-photo-image-lab-bacteriaFree Image from public domain license
Microscopic poster template, editable text and design
Microscopic poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11722374/microscopic-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
A medical illustration of drug–resistant, nontyphoidal, Salmonella sp. bacteria. Original image sourced from US Government…
A medical illustration of drug–resistant, nontyphoidal, Salmonella sp. bacteria. Original image sourced from US Government…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2288645/free-photo-image-bacteria-science-laboratoryFree Image from public domain license
Microscopic Instagram post template
Microscopic Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12675982/microscopic-instagram-post-templateView license
A medical illustration of drug–resistant, Mycoplasma genitalium bacteria. Original image sourced from US Government…
A medical illustration of drug–resistant, Mycoplasma genitalium bacteria. Original image sourced from US Government…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2288643/free-photo-image-laboratory-microscope-scienceFree Image from public domain license
Microscopic blog banner template, editable text
Microscopic blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799492/microscopic-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
A medical illustration of drug–resistant, nontyphoidal, Salmonella sp. bacteria. Original image sourced from US Government…
A medical illustration of drug–resistant, nontyphoidal, Salmonella sp. bacteria. Original image sourced from US Government…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2288647/free-photo-image-biology-laboratory-biologic-organismFree Image from public domain license
Pandemic Instagram post template, editable text
Pandemic Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11644990/pandemic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A medical illustration of drug–resistant, nontyphoidal, Salmonella sp. bacteria. Original image sourced from US Government…
A medical illustration of drug–resistant, nontyphoidal, Salmonella sp. bacteria. Original image sourced from US Government…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2288532/free-photo-image-bacteria-salmonella-scienceFree Image from public domain license
Microscopic Instagram story template, editable text
Microscopic Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799494/microscopic-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Group A Streptococcus (GAS), Streptococcus pyogenes bacteria, which were atop the surface of a human white blood cell (WBC)…
Group A Streptococcus (GAS), Streptococcus pyogenes bacteria, which were atop the surface of a human white blood cell (WBC)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2288304/free-photo-image-blood-cells-white-cell-streptococcusFree Image from public domain license
Science bacteria health Instagram story, editable social media design
Science bacteria health Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9209338/science-bacteria-health-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Mosquito clipart, insect illustration.
Mosquito clipart, insect illustration.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6552668/image-public-domain-green-illustrationsView license
Microscopic Instagram post template, editable text
Microscopic Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11888346/microscopic-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A medical illustration of vancomycin–resistant, Enterococci sp. bacteria. Original image sourced from US Government…
A medical illustration of vancomycin–resistant, Enterococci sp. bacteria. Original image sourced from US Government…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2288640/free-photo-image-science-medical-organsFree Image from public domain license